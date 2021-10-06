Tigers turn pep fest into celebration of inclusion
There are students at Farmington High School who never would have had the opportunity to carry the football over the goal line in front of a cheering home crowd.
On Tuesday, that changed.
Farmington is celebrating homecoming this week. Typical homecoming activities include a pep fest where the football players get most of the attention (Farmington plays Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium). But the school’s coaches and administrators put a different spin on the pep fest concept and created “Victory Day.” Instead of the football players being the stars, they yielded the stage to students with disabilities who took part in skill contests and ran plays on the stadium field. Each Victory Day participant got a chance to run for a touchdown with an escort from Tiger varsity offensive players.
Judging by the looks on the parents’ faces, it appeared to be a success. The idea worked for Tigers co-head coach Rick Sutton, too.
“I was tearing up all afternoon,” Sutton said. “It looked to me like they had a lot of fun. These are students who aren’t always included in things like homecoming, which is such a big part of the school routine this week. But this school works hard at being inclusive. When you hear people talk about being servant leaders, this is the kind of thing they’re talking about.”
The Farmington football program has a history of reaching out to classmates dealing with difficult circumstances. Two years ago the football captains befriended Andy Welter, a student who has a muscle disorder that leaves him in a wheelchair and unable to breathe or swallow on his own. The captains asked Welter to lead them on to the field for their 2019 home opener against Osseo.
On Tuesday afternoon, the school pulled out all the stops for the Victory Day All-Stars. The west bleachers at Tiger Stadium were filled with students who cheered as their classmates marched into the stadium and were introduced. The band and cheerleaders performed to give the day a homecoming atmosphere.
FHS teacher and coach Jon Holmes worked the microphone to keep the crowd engaged. Farmington Area Public Schools superintendent Jason Berg – a football official in his spare time – appeared in full uniform to signal touchdowns.
“We thought (Berg) would wear his officiating jersey,” said Tigers co-head coach Jon Pieper. “And then he showed up in the full outfit.”
The Victory Day concept is believed to have started at a Michigan high school. It was adopted at Grand Rapids, where football coach Greg Spahn is a friend and former college teammate of Pieper’s.
Under ideal circumstances, Farmington would have debuted Victory Day in 2020. “We talked about it last year, but of course COVID made that a no-can-do,” Pieper said. “But when (Pieper and Sutton) became the co-head coaches, this was one of the first things we wanted to do, and our administration was really enthusiastic about it.
“And so are the players. We’ve talked about this sort of thing, about making the whole school feel involved in what we’re doing. They wanted to do it, and they embraced it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.