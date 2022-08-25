Veteran defense fuels Tigers’ optimism for 2022

Farmington looking to move up in Class 6A hierarchy
If they’re going to be one of the top teams in Class 6A football, Farmington’s players can’t take any detail for granted.
That’s why last week you could have seen them practicing singing the school song, a custom following home-field victories. The Tigers also support other Farmington High organizations training toward peak performance. This week the Farmington band needed to practice in front of an audience. The football players served as the audience.
The Tigers also try to take that no-detail-too-small approach to the football field. That’s especially true on defense, which returns a number of veteran players and is expected to be one of the team’s strengths.
Farmington was 6-5 last season but made a strong push in the postseason, routing Forest Lake and Minnetonka in the Class 6A playoffs before losing to Eden Prairie 17-7 in the quarterfinal round.
The defensive players needed time to adjust to playing varsity football, but once they did “I think we finished super hot, shutting out a team (Minnetonka) in the section finals,” said senior defensive lineman Braden Mohr. “It was a crazy time to be on our defense. We performed really well and I think we can keep building on that. With this experience, we’ll be able to do things we weren’t able to do last year. We have guys who paid attention this off-season and worked really hard.”
The Tigers return the top three tacklers from last year’s team – defensive back Jonathan Shrum and linebackers Zach Dahl and Caleb Busse. Mohr, a University of North Dakota commit, played with a shoulder injury last season that affected his numbers, but he’s been healthy in fall practice.
“Those of us who don’t run really fast 40-yard dashes, we read keys and are quick to the ball,” Dahl said. “The skill guys in the back end, they can just fly.
“We all trust each other, we all want so see each other succeed and there’s no selfish intent. So we all just do what we need to do and if that happens, somebody’s going to make a play.”
The Tigers have learned from playing teams such as Eden Prairie, Lakeville South and Shakopee that successful teams in Class 6A are good at running the ball. And if you’re going to last in Class 6A, you have to become good at stopping the run.
Shrum said he believes the Tigers are there. “Running the ball on us is going to be a problem this year,” said Shrum, who also scored two defensive touchdowns in 2021. “We get a lot of hats to the ball. We have defensive linemen who are willing to do the job. We just do a lot of things really well and that leads to us being a good run team.”
Farmington co-head coach Jon Pieper, who oversees the defense, also is excited about this year’s group. Pieper said the Tigers aren’t big on trying to out-scheme opponents, and this year’s defensive players are good enough to succeed with that they’ve been doing for years.
“The way our defense answers a lot of problems is not by doing anything different schematically, but coming back to doing a great job with our fundamentals,” Pieper said. “I’m sure a lot of people laugh about the fact that we just don’t blitz a whole lot, but if you’re sound in the run game, can defeat blocks and tackle well, that’s what we tend to go back to.”
Mohr played mainly defensive end last season but could play any position on the line this year depending on what the Tigers need. Vince Vonbank, a senior, also is a returning defensive lineman.
Ideally, the Tigers’ defense will be good enough to take pressure off an offense that will have a lot of new starters.
“We’re very young on the offensive side, but going into last year about 85 percent of our yards from 2020 were gone,” said Rick Sutton, co-head coach and offensive coordinator. “All those guys were really first-year starters last year and they obviously performed very well. Same thing this year. About 90 percent of our offensive yards graduated but we have another group that’s ready to step in. It’s their turn now.”
The Tigers will put their offense in the hands of sophomore Jonah Ask, who saw some playing time at quarterback last season. Two other sophomores, running back Brock Wyandt and receiver Cole Wilcek, also suited up on varsity and are likely to have expanded roles in 2022.
Blake Waltman, a 290-pound senior, is the only returning starter on the offensive line, but Sutton said several other returnees saw part-time duty on the line.
“Right now we feel where we’re at is very similar to where we were last year,” Sutton said. “We’re at a point in the program where most years we should be fairly senior-dominated. It just so happens we have a cycle where offensively, we’re not. But for the most part, we understand we’re going to have to replace seven, eight or nine guys (on offense) most years.”
The district football alignments that were finalized last year and will continue this year tossed Farmington a compliment and challenge. The Tigers were assigned to the Metro Gold division for the programs deemed to be the 16 strongest in Class 6A. That guaranteed Farmington would have a tough schedule, and that doesn’t change this year with Eden Prairie, Lakeville South, Shakopee, Lakeville North, Rosemount and Wayzata coming up in the 2022 regular season.
“Last year was a confidence-builder for us,” Sutton said. “The schools that were on our schedule, there were cases in the past where it would be, ‘Oh, no, we’ve got to play so-and-so.’ We tried to take that out of the equation. We scheme for every opponent, but it’s more about being the best we can be.
“Things escalated last year with the new sub-districting. We were pleased with the way the kids responded to that. If we want to be seriously considered in that upper echelon we have to continue to make those strides, and a lot of it has to do with just being confident.”
Tigers football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 1 (Thur.): Burnsville
Sept. 9: at Eden Prairie
Sept. 16: at Shakopee
Sept. 23: Lakeville South
Sept. 30: Edina
Oct. 7: at Rosemount
Oct. 13 (Thur.): at Lakeville North
Oct. 19 (Wed.): Wayzata
