Two Lakeville teams win their brackets in Blaine tourney
Two Lakeville Soccer Club girls teams won their playoff brackets at the week-long USA Cup youth tournament that concluded Saturday at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
After going 1-1-1 in pool play, Lakeville ran off three consecutive victories in the knockout rounds to win the girls Under-13 Silver bracket. Lakeville also claimed the title in the U15 girls Silver tournament, going undefeated in six games and outscoring opponents 25-4.
Eagan Wave Blue Blanco reached the finals of the girls U16 Silver tourney before losing to Alaska Eclipse 2-0. The Eagan team was 3-2-1 overall in the USA Cup.
The USA Cup started in 1985 with 69 teams. Opening ceremonies that year were held at Burnsville High School, but all the games took place in Blaine. It has grown into the largest youth soccer tournament in North America and has drawn a number of famous soccer figures as visitors, including Pele.
By 2007 the tournament attracted more than 1,000 teams. After the pandemic forced the 2020 event to be canceled, participation dropped a bit, but nearly 800 teams still came to this year’s tourney.
Following are highlights of local clubs’ week at the USA Cup:
Boys
Under-12 11-vs.-11 Gold – Lakeville was 3-0 in pool play, outscoring opponents 11-1, before losing to Iowa Soccer Association ODP Central 1 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
U13 Gold – Salvo Soccer Club Navy was 1-2 in pool play and lost to Tonka United Fusion Elite 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
U13 Silver – Salvo South Steel was 1-2 in its pool and lost to Park Valley United Silver 2-1 in the B bracket quarterfinals. Salvo East Academy Steel was 2-1 in its pool and lost to Kickers Elite 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
U14 Gold – Lakeville went 2-0-1 in pool, outscoring opponents 11-4, but lost to Manitou FC Orange 1-0 in the A bracket quarterfinals.
U14 Silver – Salvo South Red 1 was 1-3 in its pool and lost to Twin Cities Rush 2-1 in the A bracket first round.
U15 Gold – Lakeville was 1-1-1 in pool play and lost to Club Champions League 5-1 in the quarterfinals.
U16 Gold – Lakeville went 1-2-1 in its pool and lost to Club Champions League 5-1 in the quarterfinals.
U19 Gold – BV United (Burnsville-Apple Valley) was 2-1 in its pool and lost to Twin Cities Rush 3-1 in the A bracket first round.
Girls
U11 Silver - Lakeville was 2-0-1 in its pool, outscoring opponents 9-1. The team defeated Crow River Soccer Club 4-1 in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Fusion Soccer Navy 1-0 in the semifinals.
U12 9-vs.-9 Silver – Lakeville was undefeated (3-0-1) in four pool games, outscoring opponents 13-2, but lost to Lakes United FC 2-1 in the quarterfinals.
U13 Silver – Lakeville was 1-1-1 and Salvo Central Red 0-3 in pool play. Lakeville defeated Salvo Red 3-0 in the B bracket quarterfinals, Twin Cities Fire 3-0 in the semifinals and Manitou FC Venom 2-1 in the championship match.
U14 Gold – Eagan Wave Academy Blue was 2-1 in its pool, defeated Eden Prairie Soccer Club 4-0 in its first knockout round game, then lost to Twin Cities Fire 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
U15 Gold – Lakeville was 1-2 in its pool, defeated Twin Cities Rush 1-0 in quarterfinals, then lost to Club Champions League 1-0 in the semifinals.
U15 Silver – Lakeville dominated the tournament, going 3-0 in its pool and outscoring opponents 15-1. In the playoffs, Lakeville defeated Twin Cities Rush 3-1 and North Oaks Blast 4-0 before edging the Cleveland Kickers 3-2 in the final.
U16 Silver – Eagan Wave Blue Blanco was 1-1-1 in its pool. Blue Blanco defeated North Suburban 1-0 in the quarterfinals and Rampage SC 2-1 in the semifinals before losing to Alaska Eclipse 2-0 in the final. Salvo Central Red went 2-0-1 in its pool, defeated Minneapolis United 1-0 in the quarterfinals and lost to Alaska Eclipse 6-1 in semifinals.
U16 Bronze – Eagan Wave Academy White was 0-1-2 in pool and lost to Twin Cities Rush 2-0 in quarterfinals.
U17 Silver – Salvo East Red went 1-1-2 in its pool and defeated Shakopee 2-1 in its one A bracket playoff game. Salvo South Red went 1-1-1 in pool play and defeated Northern Lights 6-0 in the first playoff round before losing to Richfield 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Salvo South Steel was 1-2 in its pool and lost to North Suburban 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
USA Cup Weekend
The USA Cup held a shorter weekend tournament July 9-11 before the main week-long tourney. Several local girls teams reached championship games in the USA Cup Weekend.
Salvo South Academy Steel defeated Wisconsin United 3-1 in the playoff final of the U11 Red tourney, capping a 5-0-1 weekend. In the girls U12 Red division, Lakeville reached the final before losing to Campton United 2-1.
A Lakeville team reached the final in girls U14 Red, going undefeated and unscored upon before losing to Dakota Fusion 5-0 in the championship game. In the girls U15 Red bracket, Salvo Orange lost to Club Champions League 4-1 in the final. Two days earlier, Salvo and CCL tied 0-0 in a pool-play game.
Lakeville took the championship of the girls U15-16 Blue division, going 3-0 in pool play, defeating Tri-City United White 3-1 in the playoff semifinals and St. Paul Blackhawks Red 1-0 in the championship match.
