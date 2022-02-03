Upward trajectory for Eagan girls basketball

Wildcats have shot at first winning season in six years
Eagan’s girls basketball players are being rewarded for staying the course.
It hasn’t been easy the last few years as the Wildcats battled players who were older and more experienced in one of the state’s most competitive conferences, the South Suburban. Losses piled up, and Eagan’s name generally was found near the bottom of the conference standings.
Now, with a more seasoned roster, the Wildcats are on the verge of their first winning season in six years. They’re 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the conference after defeating Eastview 58-41 on Monday. They’re fourth in the SSC, and their task down the stretch is proving they can stay with the top teams in the league. That begins Friday when they play at SSC leader Shakopee, the 10th-ranked team in Class 4A.
“In my first year, we were starting kids who probably should have been playing JV,” said Jesse Madsen, who became head coach in 2018-19. “I remember playing Eastview. They went to the state tournament that year. They were so physical, so aggressive, so good. It was an eye-opener for our kids. The biggest lesson was, if you’re going to play basketball in the South Suburban you have to be physical, or you’re not going to play.”
Instead of being discouraged, the Wildcats committed to improving. “It would have been easy to transfer, to open-enroll somewhere else, but they stuck with it,” Madsen said.
The Wildcats still have young players, but they also have an established core, particularly seniors Lily Fandre and Jocelyn Plonski. Fandre, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward who has signed with Lehigh University, has led the team in scoring for several years and is averaging 16.1 points this season.
Like many of her teammates, Fandre took on more varsity minutes early in her career than the coaches might have preferred, but “her growth has been amazing,” Madsen said. “She worked so hard to become a complete player, every season and every off-season. As we get closer to the playoffs we’re probably going to need her to take over games a little more but that’s tough for Lily because she’s a team player.”
Eagan was 4-15 in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, and a big reason the record plummeted was the loss of Plonski, who missed the season because of a knee injury. She’s back in the lineup this year in the post.
“When she was a sophomore Jocelyn averaged a double-double, and she had five assists a game,” Madsen said.
The Wildcats still play some freshmen – ninth-grader Lydia Schmitter is averaging 7.8 points – but when a younger player goes on the court for a varsity game she’s better prepared, Madsen said.
Sophomore guard Drew Buslee (8.9 average) and junior forward Belle Iten (7.8) and Madison McCullum (6.0) are other key parts of the rotation, and the Wildcats have more senior leadership available from players such as Brooke Morin, Elliet Buslee and Ava Wood.
Monday’s victory over Eastview was the Wildcats’ third in a row. Fandre scored 20 points and Plonski and Drew Buslee had 10 each.
Friday’s game at Shakopee will test how much progress Eagan has made this season. The teams met Dec. 14 and the Wildcats stayed in the game for a while, but an offensive drought that saw them score two points in an 18-minute stretch sent them to a 54-32 loss.
Whatever happens, Madsen said he and his players are confident the program is trending up. “We know it’s going to be hard to replace players like Lily and Jocelyn (next season), but we don’t think we’re going to fall off the face of the earth,” the coach said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.