Top-ranked Rosemount falls in section softball final
The state Class 4A softball tournament will take place without its defending champion after East Ridge upset Rosemount in the Section 3 final.
East Ridge won two of its three games against the Irish in the section tournament, including 7-1 in the championship game June 3 at Richfield Middle School. Rosemount (21-4) was seeking not only back-to-back state titles but its fourth state championship overall.
The Irish, who were first in the final state coaches association Class 4A poll, would have been among the favorites at the state tournament had they reached it, but unranked East Ridge – and specifically senior pitcher Braylin Pantila – stood in the way and wouldn’t budge.
Pantila pitched 14 innings on June 3, including a complete game in a 3-2 loss to Rosemount that forced the rematch for the championship. She allowed only one earned run, a solo homer by the Irish’s Paige Zender in the fourth inning of the second game.
Rosemount had a disastrous start to the second game, allowing four runs on a double, sacrifice play and a two-run bloop single to right field. The Irish couldn’t recover.
The first game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when Rosemount scored three runs. Outfielder Cece Hanson led off with a double, and walks to Ari Princl and Zender loaded the bases. With one out, Isabelle Nosan flied out to shallow center field. No Irish runner tried to advance, but the Raptors’ attempt to double Princl off second base led to two throwing errors, allowing all three runners to score.
Pantila’s two-run homer with one out in the top of the seventh cut Rosemount’s lead to 3-2. East Ridge then loaded the bases, still with one out. Ella Henderson, playing third base, scooped up the ball and shoveled it to catcher Charley Hatterman. About a second after Hatterman caught the ball, it dropped to the ground, causing the umpires to stop the game for a couple of minutes to confer. They ruled Hatterman had the ball long enough for the out to count.
The game ended on a ground ball to Irish pitcher Jessa Snippes. Snippes pitched to all but the first three batters of the second game, striking out 12.
Rosemount, which tied Shakopee for the South Suburban Conference championship, will return a number of varsity players for another run at postseason success in 2023. Snippes, a junior and University of Minnesota commit, worked most of the innings in the pitching circle and also batted .452 with five homers.
Future Iowa State player Zender (first base) and Nosan (shortstop), both juniors, are part of a Rosemount infield that should return intact. Henderson is a junior and Princl, who plays second base, is a sophomore.
Sophomores Hanson and Kayla Bartol will return in the outfield. The Irish also should benefit from the return of junior Macy Fry, an all-South Suburban Conference player in 2021 who was unable to play in the 2022 season while recovering from knee surgery.
Seniors on the Irish roster are Hatterman, pitcher Maizie Anderson, infielder Lexie Wilson and outfielders Liv Guggenberger, Helen McKinnon and Kiah Munn.
