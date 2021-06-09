Update: North-South section softball final moved to Aronson Park

Game starts at 10 a.m. to avoid graduation ceremony conflict
The time and location for Thursday’s Class 4, Section 1 softball championship game are being changed so Lakeville North and Lakeville South can settle things before the schools have their graduation ceremonies.
It now will be 10 a.m. at Aronson Park in Lakeville. If Lakeville North (16-5) wins, it will take the section championship. A victory by Lakeville South (12-11) would force a second game, which would immediately follow the first.
The section final had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Todd Park in Austin but the Lakeville schools’ graduations necessitated a change. Lakeville South’s commencement is 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by Lakeville North’s at 8. Both ceremonies will be at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus.
Lakeville North advanced to the championship game with a 7-2 victory over Farmington in the winners’ bracket final Tuesday afternoon in Austin. The Panthers were powered by senior Lexi Haglund, who homered twice, drove in five runs and was the winning pitcher. McKinley Malecha also homered, and Jordan Ahrenstorff had two hits and scored twice.
Lakeville South stayed alive in the section tournament Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Northfield, followed by a 4-0 victory over Farmington. Madeline Nutter pitched shutouts in both games, holding Northfield to four hits and Farmington to two. She had 21 strikeouts combined in the two games.
The Cougars had only two hits against Northfield, but one was an RBI single by Sydney Swanson in the seventh inning, when South scored both its runs. Rylie Rasmussen was 2-for-3 with one RBI in the Farmington game.
Lakeville South's one loss in the double-elimination section tournament was 4-0 to Lakeville North on June 3.
The North-South winner advances to the state tournament beginning Tuesday, June 15, at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Class 4A quarterfinal games are scheduled for 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.