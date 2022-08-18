Upcoming prep football season loaded with intriguing matchups

For local teams, the drama begins Sept. 1
High school football is already here, with practices starting Monday, and the regular season will be along before you know it.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted a couple of games each week of the regular season that could provide interesting storylines, along with a few fantasy matchups. Take a look:
Sept. 1
Rosemount at Eagan: The teams also met in the first game of the 2021 season and it didn’t go well for Eagan, which lost 47-7. The Wildcats will get a chance to assess how much progress they have made in their rebuild as they take on one of the district’s – and possibly the state’s – top teams.
Lakeville North at Eastview: Two programs with successful pasts are looking to rebound from sub-.500 seasons in 2021.
Sept. 9
Lakeville North at Lakeville South: The schools probably would prefer to have this game later in the season, but it’s better than 2007 and 2008, when the Lake Conference inexplicably rotated the two off each other’s regular-season schedules. Lakeville South has a three-game winning streak in the series.
Farmington at Eden Prairie: Farmington will look for revenge against a team that gave the Tigers two of their five losses last season, including one in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Sept. 16
Lakeville South at Eden Prairie: What are the chances Eden Prairie has forgotten about a 42-7 loss at South in the 2021 season? Slim to none.
Rosemount at Lakeville North: These teams always seem to be in each other’s way as they pursue regular-season and playoff success, and a spicy rivalry has resulted.
Sept. 23
Lakeville South at Farmington: The Tigers want to be taken seriously as one of the top programs in Class 6A. Breaking their five-game losing streak against South would help.
Apple Valley at Cretin-Derham Hall (University of St. Thomas): The schools have won a combined four state championships, although none since 2009. With both schools now in Class 5A, they’re trying to restore the luster to their programs.
Sept. 30
Eagan at Eastview: Eagan won the District 196 rivalry game in 2020, breaking a long losing streak. Eastview avenged that loss last season.
Rosemount at Lakeville South: Needs no introduction. Two contenders for high seeds in the Class 6A playoffs that start in late October.
Oct. 7
Farmington at Rosemount: After Rosemount scored 48 points in a 2019 victory at Tiger Stadium, Farmington held the Irish out of the end zone in a 13-3 victory in 2021 (the teams did not meet in the COVID-shortened 2020 season).
Burnsville at Eastview: The teams were evenly matched last season, with Eastview prevailing 33-27 at Burnsville.
Oct. 13-14
Shakopee at Lakeville South: Shakopee could be an emerging power in Class 6A football. The Sabers gave the eventual state champion Cougars all they could handle in a state quarterfinal game last season before losing 42-28.
Eagan at Burnsville: Two building programs in neighboring communities, with each seeing the other as an opportunity to put a “W” on the record.
Oct. 19
Wayzata at Farmington: The Tigers gave the 2019 Class 6A champion a run in 2021, losing 20-8 in the final game of the regular season.
Rosemount at Burnsville: Burnsville likely will be a large underdog, but the Blaze have at times come up with ways to play the Irish tough.
Games we’d like to see
Lakeville South vs. Elk River: Watching two teams use the Power-T offense against each other would be a hoot (Elk River’s success with the offense inspired Lakeville South to install it). Not likely to happen as Elk River plays one enrollment class below Lakeville South.
Apple Valley vs. Eastview, Eagan, Rosemount and/or Burnsville: The realities of district football blew up rivalries and gave Apple Valley a new slate of opponents. But it’s hard to see how the Eagles’ program benefits from not playing the other teams in their school district, or the neighboring school to the west (Burnsville).
