Undefeated Cougars return to the ice Thursday

Lakeville South one of two unbeatens in Class AA boys hockey
Lakeville South, one of two undefeated teams in Class AA boys hockey, returns from a period of forced inactivity when it plays Lakeville North on Thursday at Ames Arena.
It will be only the Cougars’ second game since Feb. 11 after a couple of scheduled contests were canceled because of COVID-19 precautions in other programs. Face-off for Thursday’s game is 7:30 p.m.
Although Lakeville South is undefeated at 10-0, the two games the Cougars were unable to play allowed Prior Lake to pass them in the South Suburban standings. Prior Lake is 10-1-1 for 21 points, while Lakeville South has 20 points. It is not known whether South’s canceled games against Shakopee and Eagan will be made up before the regular season concludes March 13.
Maple Grove (12-0) is the state’s only other undefeated Class AA team.
Lakeville South earned its sixth shutout of the season Feb. 18, drubbing Eastview 7-0. Goalie Ethan Dahlmeir made 12 saves, while Tanner Ludtke and Jack Novak each had a goal and two assists.
Eastview goalie Carter Jensen made 35 saves.
Lakeville North takes a 7-5 overall record (6-5 in the conference) into Thursday’s game against Lakeville South. The Panthers defeated Farmington 8-3 on Feb. 20 after jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first period. Kyle Doll had two goals and two assists for North, and Griffin Pehrson scored twice. Logan Lukasezck and Hayden Sanborn scored for Farmington (2-9-1).
Rosemount was 7-2-1 in the conference after losing to Prior Lake 5-2 on Feb. 20. Jake Peterson and Carson Liebaert scored for the Irish.
Eastview improved to 4-8 overall following a 2-1 victory over Burnsville on Feb. 20. Corey Hendrickson made 18 saves and John Kisch and Jordan Larkee scored in the first period. Thomas Dundon scored for Burnsville (5-7).
Apple Valley defeated Eagan 4-2 on Feb. 20 behind goals by Nate Messerich, Parker Davis, Jack Benolkin and Adam Wiggins. The Eagles are 2-9 overall. Eagan (0-8) got goals from Alex Lachenmayer and Gus Gleich.
