Farmington girls rally past Eastview in second half
For the first half of Farmington’s game at Eastview last Friday the Tigers did the basketball equivalent of playing with fire. In the second half they avoided getting scorched.
Farmington’s girls remained undefeated and in first place in the South Suburban Conference with their 44-36 victory, but it was a performance Tigers coach Liz Carpentier isn’t anxious to see again.
“We talked about the lesson learned. We have to come out and have a better start. I thought we were really lethargic and slow in the first half,” said Carpentier, whose team trailed 23-20 at halftime. “There are going to be times where if you don’t have that energy and bring it every night, the lesson learned is going to be a loss.”
Being ready to take another team’s best shot isn’t new to Farmington, which is 82-17 since the start of the 2017-18 season and 9-0 this year. But it’s not unusual for teams with gaudy records and high rankings (Farmington is second in Class 4A) to need occasional reminders.
“We have a target on our back. There is pressure, right? Pressure is a privilege,” Carpentier said.
Eastview (4-5) had turnovers on its first four possessions of the second half. The teams swapped the lead a few times before Farmington pulled ahead to stay. “Our intensity picked up and we were getting in the passing lanes a bit more,” Carpentier said. “I thought we definitely turned it on in the second half. We were more composed, we had players make some big plays and Sophie (Hart, Farmington’s senior center) altered a lot of shots.”
Eastview senior guard Cassidy Carson, a University of South Dakota recruit, scored 12 points and consistently challenged the Tigers defense with drives to the basket. Alexis Plitzkow, also a senior guard, had 11 points.
Senior guard Peyton Blandin (16 points) and Hart (14) were Farmington’s scoring leaders. Blandin also leads Farmington in scoring for the season with a 14.4 average. Farmington junior guard Grace Schaffer picked up a tough assignment in the second half guarding Carson and also chipped in seven points.
Farmington begins the second half of its South Suburban Conference schedule Tuesday at home against Eagan. The Tigers play at Burnsville at 7 p.m. Thursday. The team started the week with a one-game lead over Rosemount in the conference.
After Friday’s game, Carpentier spoke with her players about the narrow escape and how to prevent a repeat. The main message: put it in the past.
“We’re just moving on and learning from it,” she said.
Eastview plays at Shakopee (third in the SSC) on Tuesday and the Lightning’s next game is at Eagan at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Elsewhere in South Suburban Conference girls basketball last week:
Rosemount 62, Lakeville North 42: Rosemount (8-1) scored 39 points in the second half to pull away last Friday. Guard Nicole O’Neil scored 16 points, leading three Irish players in double figures. Tayah Leendertz had 14 points and Ava Thompson 11. Gabby Betton had eight points for Lakeville North (4-5).
Rosemount plays at Apple Valley on Tuesday and is home against Shakopee at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lakeville North, which faces Prior Lake on Tuesday, is home against Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Friday.
Burnsville 60, Prior Lake 55: The Blaze (3-5) won their second in a row behind 15 points from Hannah Lake, 11 from Morgan Krumwiede, 10 from Mara McMahon and nine from Shawna Bruha. Burnsville plays at Lakeville South on Tuesday and is home against South Suburban leader Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lakeville South 51, Eagan 45: Senior guard Ally Schultz scored 14 points and Adi Brown added 11 for South (2-7), which rallied after trailing by six points at halftime. The Cougars ended a seven-game losing streak. Drew Buslee had 17 points and Lily Fandre 15 for Eagan (3-6).
Lakeville South plays at home against Burnsville on Tuesday and is at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday. Eagan is at Farmington on Tuesday and is home against Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Shakopee 57, Apple Valley 21: The Eagles were 0-9 after the home-court loss last Friday. Briana Martin had 10 points for Apple Valley, which plays Rosemount on Tuesday and is home against Prior Lake at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.