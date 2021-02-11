Unbeaten Lightning hungry for more victories

Boys basketball team heading into difficult stretch on the schedule
Others might be surprised to see the Eastview boys basketball team at 8-0, but coach Paul Goetz, not so much.
“I guess ‘yes and no’ would be the answer. This is a talented group. They’ve got some hunger in them,” Goetz said after the Lightning dispatched Lakeville South 64-45 last Friday. “We’re a little raw at times as you can see, but we just continue to grow.”
On one hand, it would have been a lot to expect an Eastview team that began the season with five new starters to win its first eight games. On the other hand, it shouldn’t be a shock given the way the Lightning have performed. They have won seven of their eight games by at least 10 points, including an 84-61 victory over Prior Lake on Monday, when they scored 46 points in the second half.
The Lightning, ranked sixth in Class 4A last week by Minnesota Basketball News, face some challenges ahead. On Thursday they’re at Farmington, which has won four of its last five games. Eastview is home against Shakopee (8-0) on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in a battle for the South Suburban Conference lead. And the second half of the conference schedule is back-loaded with road games.
But they showed against Lakeville South they could face down some adversity. After building a double-digit lead in the first half, Eastview saw South scramble back into the game, cutting the lead to one point early in the second half. Eastview then pulled away, thanks to a balanced offense that had eight players scoring four to 13 points.
“We talk about it every practice, every game. You just have to stay positive,” Goetz said. “Lakeville South’s a good team and they’re going to go on a bit of a run. We know that, and we just have to make sure we get back to a positive run as soon as we can.”
The Lightning also made it tough for Lakeville South standout guard Reid Patterson to play his game, which is getting into the lane and either scoring or dishing the ball to open shooters on the wings. Patterson, who came in averaging 18 points a game, finished with two.
“Jackson Purcell did a great job on him,” Goetz said. “We had a certain screen coverage on him and the big guys are involved with that. We just executed it very well. It was a great team effort shutting a great player like him down.”
Henry Shannon III led Eastview with 13 points and Purcell had 12. Senior guard Aryan Kohli added nine points.
Lakeville South, which started the season at No. 2 in the Class 4A rankings and won its first three games, has hit a slump. The Cougars have lost four of their last five – including a 60-59 loss at Farmington on Monday – and dropped to 4-4 overall.
Sam Fliehe led Lakeville South with 10 points against Eastview. Patterson scored 16 points and Avery Mast 15 against Farmington.
Eastview probably had its best rebounding game of the season Friday against Lakeville South, typically limiting the Cougars to one shot as the Lightning took over in the second half.
“We have a big guy (6-foot-10 junior forward Jamal Ambrose) who had been struggling a little bit, and he came out and had some huge minutes when Henry got in foul trouble,” Goetz said. “It’s just good to have that bench depth. Our guys did the best job they have all year at controlling the boards.”
Eastview was one of four South Suburban Conference teams in the Class 4A top 10 in last week’s Minnesota Basketball News rankings. Shakopee was fourth, Lakeville South seventh and Lakeville North eighth. Champlin Park held the No. 1 spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.