South tops North 35-15; road test at Farmington next
By now, everybody – opposing coaches, fans, reporters – wants to know what makes the Lakeville South offense tick.
Cougars coach Ben Burk calls the Power-T offense that has propelled South to the top of the Class 6A football rankings a “simple scheme.” There’s one caveat – when Burk refers to the scheme as simple, he means it’s simple for his players to run.
For opposing defenses, it’s a maddening puzzle that remains unsolved. The latest team baffled by the South offense was Lakeville North, a program with a reputation for stout defense, but which gave up 384 rushing yards to the Cougars last Friday in Lakeville South’s 35-15 victory.
Lakeville South (4-0) will play at Farmington at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in a duel of undefeated Metro South district teams. The Cougars’ final regular-season game is at home against Eagan on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Two South running backs gained more than 100 yards in last Friday’s home-field victory over North. The Cougars averaged 8.3 yards per rushing play, and when too many Panther defenders crept too close to the line of scrimmage, quarterback Reid Patterson completed two touchdown passes.
The 35 points actually are a season low for South, which is averaging 50 a game.
South also has a stable of running backs that are hard to tackle, and the Cougars’ fifth touchdown was a case in point. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers appeared to have Garrett Savard hemmed in near the sideline, to the point where players on the North bench hollered to celebrate a third-down stop.
Except that Savard hadn’t been stopped. He found a crease and took off on a 64-yard touchdown run that cemented Lakeville South’s victory.
“I have to thank my offensive line for blocking for me,” said Savard, who gained 136 yards on 19 carries. “I just wait for the hole to open, then I take it.”
Midway through the second quarter, Lakeville South faced third and 27 on its own 25-yard line. For virtually every other team that’s a passing down, or a situation for a draw play that picks up a few yards of field position before a punt. For Lakeville South, it’s a situation for its signature trap play, and sophomore Carson Hansen carried the ball for a 75-yard score that put the Cougars ahead to stay at 14-7. Hansen rushed for 146 yards on just five carries.
“We have a lot of adjustments we can make. We can counter-punch anything a defense does,” Burk said. “There’s eight gaps on either side of the line, and they have 11 guys and they can’t bring everybody to the line of scrimmage. Even if they put somebody in every gap, they don’t account for the quarterback. Early tonight we were able to run on the outside because they weren’t accounting for the quarterback, and then they started thinking about that and we do something else.”
Said Savard: “We always fake to the extreme. Then it gets the defense off guard, and you don’t even realize another person has the ball.”
It helps that the Cougars have talented players, Burk said, and last week they added punch to the offense with the return of senior Riley Mahlman, who missed South’s previous two games because of an injury. Mahlman (6-foot-8, 290 pounds) has committed to the University of Wisconsin as an offensive lineman, but he’s a blocking tight end for Lakeville South.
Josh Jacobson scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter. Patterson’s touchdown passes went for 10 yards to Hansen and 24 yards to tight end Chase Andorff. The South quarterback also rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries.
Lakeville North (1-2) tied the game 7-7 early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Gavin Schraufnagel. The Panthers pulled within six points at 21-15 late in the third quarter on Logan Freeburg’s 4-yard touchdown run and Schraufnagel’s two-point conversion. South, however, responded with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Freeburg rushed for 108 yards and Schraufnagel 59 for the Panthers. North defenders Maddox Craig and Gunner Swetala were busy with 12 and 11 tackles.
Friday’s game was the first time Lakeville North has played its scheduled opponent on the day the game was scheduled to be played. The Panthers had to find new opponents for their first two games on short notice, and they were to play Monday against Burnsville in a game that was pushed back from Oct. 15 because of COVID-19 concerns.
The victory was Lakeville South’s second in a row over North after losing the previous 10 meetings. It also was the first time South has defeated North at home since 2006.
It’s also the only time in the rivalry the game hasn’t been played in front of a full house, or nearly a full house, because of pandemic precautions. After the usual hard-hitting, emotional North-South game, players from both teams by reflex went to midfield to exchange handshakes and hugs before being reminded the current procedure is to wave to each other.
Lakeville South is one of six remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A. That number will drop by at least one this week after the Cougars and Farmington (also 4-0) collide.
Burk said “there are a lot of things we can shore up,” and Savard said the record isn’t foremost in the Cougars’ minds.
“We’re not really worried about the record,” Savard said. “We’re worried about the next team we’re going to play. We work hard in practice, and then Friday night lights.”
