Two Lakeville South swimmers win conference JV titles

Lakeville North and Lakeville South hosted the South Suburban Conference boys swimming and diving championships Feb. 12 at Kenwood Trail and McGuire middle schools.
It is a favorite meet of both athletes and spectators, and a highlight of the season.
“Our boys swam out of their minds,” Lakeville South head coach Rick Ringeisen said. “(They were) beyond outstanding (and) cut an incredible amount of time. All of our divers and swimmers posted lifetime-best performances. Our team cut over 750 seconds from our seed times.”
Two South athletes came away with gold – freshman Connor Zak dropped over 30 seconds from his previous-best time to finish first in the 500-yard freestyle, edging teammate Alex Windfeldt to come into the wall at 5 minutes, 32.36 seconds. Windfeldt finished in 5:35.46. Henry Breza, another Cougar freshman, was the 100 backstroke victor in a time of 1:04.66. His previous best time on the season was 1:06.72.
For Lakeville North, Kai Younglove dropped over six seconds in the 100 freestyle, while Matthew Hendricks shaved over seven seconds off his 200 individual medley for a ninth-place finish in 2:45.91. Garrick Antulov dropped almost six seconds off his 100 butterfly for a fourth-place finish (1:05.59). David Swanson had the best individual finish for the Panthers, dropping almost 20 seconds from his 500 freestyle to finish third in 5:40.71.
“The boys swam great and all of them had lifetime bests,” North head coach Dan Schneider said. “David (Swanson) loves this meet and swam great. It is always fun to see your seniors have outstanding swims in this meet.”
In the 200 freestyle, South’s Leo Mattson and Danny Phan each dropped over 20 seconds and swam sub-three minutes for the first time in their careers. Caden Roseth dropped almost three seconds in his 50 freestyle to finish in 30.73, while newcomer Dylan McHale dropped over 11 seconds. Finally, South’s Charlie Nhan improved his 100 freestyle by almost three seconds, finishing in 1:05.45 while newcomer Quintin Constine dropped 15 seconds off his previous-best time.
Diving was held at McGuire pool, where the Lakeville divers significantly improved their scores. South’s Alex Shannon scored 98.80 for sixth place, while North’s Eli Seiler finished eighth with 92.75 to medal.
Seiler “had his lifetime best score and it was the first meet of the season that he did a complete six-dive list,” said Schneider.
Ringeisen added, “the South JV divers finished the season strong. Alex Shannon dove consistently and finished in sixth place (while) Brandon Clark improved his score by 9.3 points and finished in ninth. Brandon also swam three events, showing his versatility. Lucas Loerzel improved the most by adding 38.55 points to his previous best diving score. Lucas scored 80.9 points and finished in 10th place.”
The following Lakeville North and Lakeville South athletes finished in the top 16 at the South Suburban Conference JV meet:
200 freestyle – South junior Alex Windfeldt, fourth; South sophomore Brody Suby, fifth; South junior Dylan Flottemesch, sixth; South junior Matt Pretzel, seventh; South freshman Brody Moritz, ninth; South eighth-grader Quintin Constine, 11th; South eighth-grader Leo Mattson, 15th; South junior Danny Phan, 16th.
200 individual medley – South freshman Connor Zak, fourth; South freshman Carter Nesbitt, fifth; South junior Tien Cao, seventh; South freshman Eric Thurnau, eighth; North junior Matthew Hendricks, ninth; South sophomore Charlie Nhan, 10th.
50 freestyle – North senior David Swanson, fourth.
100 butterfly – South sophomore Tyler Pihlstrom, second; North junior Garrick Antulov, fourth.
100 freestyle – South freshman Henry Breza, third; Suby, seventh; Flottemesch, ninth.
500 freestyle – Zak, first; Windfeldt, second; Swanson, third; Antulov, fifth; Moritz, sixth; Pretzel, ninth.
100 backstroke – Breza, first; Nesbitt, fourth; Thurnau, ninth.
100 breaststroke – Hendricks, seventh.
Diving – South sophomore Alex Shannon, sixth; North seventh-grader Eli Seiler, eighth; South sophomore Brandon Clark, ninth; South freshman Lucas Loerzel, 10th.
