Maple Grove cashes in on its chances in Prep Bowl victory
Losing in the state championship game is tough to take, but for Rosemount it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. For evidence, the Irish need to look no further than their opponent in last week’s Prep Bowl.
One year ago, Maple Grove players and coaches were in the interview room at U.S. Bank Stadium trying to process their loss to Lakeville South in the Class 6A final, all while stating firmly they expected to be back.
They were, and claimed the school’s first state football title with a 27-10 victory over Rosemount on Dec. 2. Three touchdowns in an 85-second span early in the second quarter gave the Crimson (13-0) a big lead – and sealed the Irish’s fate.
The challenge for Rosemount now is to make another run at the championship in 2023. The Irish will have some pieces in place, including two quarterbacks with varsity experience – and they’ll be hardened by lessons learned from their first Prep Bowl appearance in nine years.
“We’ll get a lot of information by watching film of this game,” said senior Noah Lindsay, an All-District offensive lineman. “And I just think they’ll have the same mindset of being a physical, warrior-type team next year with (this year’s) juniors and sophomores leading them.”
Last off-season, head coach Jeff Erdmann and his assistants made a number of changes in the wake of a 5-5 record in 2021. They put their players through some military-style training in the summer and installed a rushing offense designed to move the ball and control the clock in playoff games. They emphasized the importance of being the more physical team in every game.
It worked spectacularly well as the Irish won their first 12 games and had one of the best defenses in Class 6A. Going into the Prep Bowl, Rosemount had not allowed more than 17 points in a game. But in the championship game Maple Grove, aided by some uncharacteristic Rosemount mistakes, put up 21 points in little more than a minute.
Each team’s opening drive in the Prep Bowl concluded with a punt. Rosemount took the ball at its own 48-yard line on its second possession and reached the Maple Grove 15 before Max Ritter kicked a 32-yard field goal to give the Irish the lead.
Maple Grove responded with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Kilzer to Jacob Anderson on the second play of the second quarter. Within moments, the game got away from the Irish.
Maple Grove recovered a Rosemount fumble at the Irish 17 and quickly converted, with Tanner Albeck scoring on a 1-yard run two plays later. The Crimson also recovered a fumble on Rosemount’s next possession and again needed only two plays to reach the end zone, with Kilzer scoring on an 8-yard run.
“We felt at halftime that we’d given them 14 points,” Erdmann said.
The Irish pushed back, reaching the Maple Grove 27 before coming up one yard short on fourth and two. The Crimson, however, fumbled on their next play with Rosemount recovering at the 28 with 4 minutes, 17 seconds remaining before halftime.
On fourth and goal at the Maple Grove 7, tight end Kyson Leenderts and was wide open for a touchdown pass from Landon Danner, making it 21-10 with 36 seconds left in the second quarter.
Maple Grove failed to score on its first possession of the second half but consumed seven minutes, leaving the Irish up against the clock as they tried to continue their rally. But they couldn’t get much going offensively, and Maple Grove put the game out of reach with a 13-play, 63-yard touchdown drive that ended with Kilzer scoring on a 1-yard sneak.
The Irish knew containing Maple Grove’s spread offense would be key to their chances to winning the championship game. Maple Grove’s offense centers on Kilzer, who came into the game with 1,200 rushing yards and an almost equal amount of passing yardage. In the Prep Bowl he threw for 124 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 39 yards and two scores.
“We weren’t able to get to him,” Erdmann said. “That allowed him to have time, and he threw a great ball on the (touchdown) pass. They were physical up front and ran the ball more effectively than other teams have against us.”
The Crimson “came on strong, and I don’t think we brought it as much,” Rosemount senior lineman Gavin Bass said.
Rosemount was held to 208 yards – and the two fumbles were killers. Jermaine Richardson (62 yards, 13 carries) and Jackson Ganser (12 carries, 58 yards) led the Irish in rushing. Danner completed four of six passes, including the touchdown to Leenderts.
Defensive back Will Peroutka recovered the Maple Grove fumble that led to Rosemount’s touchdowns. Defensive back Ty Hanson had five unassisted tackles and five assists, and Peroutka and Kade Gilbertson also had five unassisted tackles each.
Maple Grove lost to Lakeville South 13-7 in the 2021 Class 6A championship game, with Crimson containing South’s much-publicized Power-T rushing offense before the Cougars scored in the fourth quarter to pull ahead. The Crimson avenged that loss in the 2022 semifinals, defeating Lakeville South 14-7.
“People doubted us a little bit, I think, but we felt pretty good coming in,” Maple Grove coach Matt Lombardi said. “We knew they had a great defense, but we kind of had a feeling we might be all right.”
Lombardi said that while some might have expected a Prep Bowl repeat appearance for Maple Grove, that was by no means a certainty. “I looked through our roster and there were maybe seven or eight who were on the field” in last year’s championship game, he said. “It’s been pretty inspiring to watch because it hasn’t been an easy road, that’s for sure.”
Rosemount appeared in the championship game for the third time in the Prep Bowl era, which started in 1982 when the Minnesota State High School League football finals moved to the Metrodome. Rosemount defeated Moorhead 40-14 on an icy Parade Stadium field for the 1981 state large-school championship. The Irish lost to Wayzata in 2010 and Eden Prairie in 2013 in other Prep Bowl appearances.
Erdmann said he believes the Irish are set up for continued success.
“I think we had probably one of the tougher schedules of anybody ever, and we were 12-0 coming into this game,” he said. “Two victories over Eden Prairie (one in the regular season and one in the state semifinals) are something these guys are going to look back at with incredible pride. ... We as a coaching staff are very optimistic that the legacy that they’re going to leave is something we’ll be able to reproduce in future classes with the discipline the unselfishness that these guys have demonstrated.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.