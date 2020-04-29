Turf fields going in at both Lakeville high schools

Project expected to be completed by summer; domes could come later
Spring sports might be over, but high school athletes in Lakeville should have new fields to play and practice on by late summer.
The addition of artificial turf practice fields at both high schools also will be welcomed by dance team and marching band members, as well as youth athletes and physical education students.
Artificial turf practice fields, an increasingly common sight at metro-area high schools, are now under construction at Lakeville North and Lakeville South. They were part of the November 2019 bond referendum approved by voters. About one-third of the $42.9 million bond referendum was committed to school safety projects. Other athletic-related aspects of the referendum include $10.9 million for a new competition pool at Century Middle School and $5.2 million for a gym addition at McGuire Middle School. The turf fields for the high schools will cost about $6 million.
The bond referendum passed with 56.4 percent of the vote. It was tied to a 10-year, $4.27 million annual operating levy that was approved by 61.1 percent of voters. The operating levy, among other things, will add 25 middle-school teachers. The bond referendum was contingent on the operating levy passing.
The turf fields are scheduled to be ready by August. Bids for the projects were awarded at a March 24 special Board of Education meeting. Bids initially came in above the $6.045 million budget, but after adjustments to the earthwork and utilities cost, the project now is expected to be about $141,000 under budget.
This does not include the cost of replacing Lakeville North’s stadium field, a separate project also expected to be completed by August.
Long-range, the goal is for both of the new fields to be covered by seasonal domes in the winter, but that might not come right away. The cost of domes was not part of the $6 million price tag.
Sports domes became a point of contention in Lakeville last year when a single dome for community use was proposed to be built at Lakeville North High School. That drew objections from the Lakeville South area, where coaches and parents argued their athletes would be at a competitive disadvantage. Ultimately, the project’s scope changed to create two “dome-ready” fields, air-supported structures that can be put up in the fall and taken down in the spring. A number of metro-area high schools and colleges already have such facilities.
“The key phrase is ‘dome-ready,’ ” said Lakeville South High School activities director Tom Dasovich. Lakeville North activities director Mike Zweber said it might be 2021 at the earliest before there’s a dome at his school.
The district has just started sorting out how to pay for domes and who would manage them. A private company, Dome Partners LLC, was involved in the original proposal for the Lakeville North dome, but Dasovich said all possibilities remain on the table.
“It could be a partnership with a private company, it could be a school district partnership with the city, or it could be a school district project,” he said.
What’s certain is by the start of the 2020-21 school year the new turf practice fields will bring needed flexibility. Lakeville North High School occupies a relatively small footprint and a turf practice field “would help us significantly,” Zweber said. “A lot of our teams have to go off-campus to practice. The turf field is set up for soccer and football and will be lined for softball.”
Lakeville North’s turf practice field will be between the school building and the varsity baseball field, on a site used for soccer practice. Lakeville South’s field would be west of the stadium and would require removing a softball practice field. Lakeville South’s stadium field was natural grass until 2018, when AstroTurf was installed.
The Lakeville South property has practice fields almost as far as the eye can see, but Dasovich said a turf field will be a major benefit. “We’ll get a ton of use out of it,” he said. “Turf fields aren’t zero maintenance, but they’re lower maintenance. Having a practice on a grass field could do a lot of damage when it’s wet. We could use the turf field for anything ranging from football to PE (physical education) classes to marching band and dance team practices.”
Sprinturf, a South Carolina-based company, is installing the new fields, which are expected to last a decade or more. “The manufacturer says 15 to 20 years,” Dasovich said. “We’re thinking it will be 10 to 15 years with the use we’re going to get out of it, especially if we have a dome in the winter.”
Just down the road at Farmington High School, new turf will be put in this summer at a stadium that opened in 2009.
South metro sports domes include the Irish Sports Dome, built just north of Rosemount High School and opened in 2005, the Savage Sports Center and West St. Paul Dome. The domes in Rosemount and West St. Paul stay up year-round, while the Savage dome is seasonal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.