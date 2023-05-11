True Team track: Rosemount, Lakeville South teams advance

Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey (left), Bryce Stachewicz, Ethan Kimmel and Darby Griffin are new owners of the state high school all-time record in the boys 4x800-meter relay. They finished the event in 7 minutes, 36.46 seconds at Tuesday’s Class 3A, Section 1 True Team meet at Lakeville South High School, breaking the previous record set by Mounds View in 2022.

 Photo by Elizabeth Day

Lakeville North relay breaks boys 4x800 record

Home-track advantage might have meant something to Rosemount and Lakeville South, which came away with three championships at True Team section track and field meets the schools hosted Tuesday.

