True Team track: Rosemount, Lakeville South teams advance

Lakeville North relay breaks boys 4x800 record
Home-track advantage might have meant something to Rosemount and Lakeville South, which came away with three championships at True Team section track and field meets the schools hosted Tuesday.
Rosemount won dual boys and girls titles in the Class 3A, Section 3 meet at Irish Stadium, repeating their feat from last year. Lakeville South took first in the girls Class 3A, Section 1 meet in their home stadium, and the South boys were second in their section.
Also among True Team section highlights was Lakeville North setting an all-time state record in the boys 4x800-meter relay at the Section 1 meet.
Both Rosemount teams and the Lakeville South girls will advance to the Class 3A state True Team meet Friday, May 19, at Stillwater High School. Eight section champions and four wild-card teams on the boys and girls sides will be invited to the finals.
Section 1
Lakeville South’s girls won the Section 1 True Team meet by more than 100 points. Farmington was second and Lakeville North fourth in the 10-team field.
The Cougars won four events, including the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 9.80 seconds. Senior Deidre Grimm took first in the 300 hurdles in 46.27 seconds and sophomore Claire Vukovics took the 3,200 in 11:24.32. Lakeville South also grabbed first in a field event, with Whitley Ronn winning the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 3.75 inches.
Lakeville South had top-three finishes in two other relays and placed two athletes in the top five in the 100 hurdles and triple jump.
Event winners for Farmington’s girls were Vanessa Oguamanam in the 400 (59.42), Lauren Lansing in the 800 (2:19.85), Mariah Fenske in the 1,600 (5:08.81) and Julia Gordon in the high jump (5-2).
Lakeville North junior Lauren Reynolds took first in the 100 dash in 12.58, with Farmington’s Oguamanam second in 12.94. The girls 4x800 relay of Hannah Altergott, Danielle Casey, Claire Koznick and Savanna Varbanov took first in 9:50.51, about three seconds ahead of Owatonna.
The 4x800 relay on the boys side produced history. Darby Griffin, Ethan Kimmel, Bryce Stachewicz and Andrew Casey, running the event together for the first time, won in 7:36.46. Not only did that put them about 35 seconds ahead of the second-place Owatonna team, it beat the previous all-time state record of 7:39.91 set by Mounds View last year. The North relay’s time currently is No. 1 in the nation for the 2023 outdoor season.
It’s only the second time this millennium the Minnesota boys 4x800 record has been broken. Stillwater set a record in 1998 that stood until last year when Mounds View broke it.
According to MileSplit Minnesota, Lakeville North owns two all-time state high school track and field records. The other is in the girls 1,600, where Elizabeth Yetzer ran 4:41.48 in 2005. Lakeville South holds an all-time record in the girls 4x400, set in 2015.
Owatonna won the Section 1 boys meet by 43 points over second-place Lakeville South, with Lakeville North placing third and Farmington ninth.
South sprinter Carson Hansen won the 200 in 21.94 and placed second in the 100. The Cougars also took first in the 4x100 relay in 43.39.
Also taking first for Lakeville North were Blake Licht in the 400 (51.18), Stachewicz in the 800 (1:56.38), Nicholas Angell in the 3,200 (9:46.96). North also took first in the boys 4x400 relay (3:26.81), an event it won at the Minnesota State High School League Class 3A meet last season.
Lakeville South’s girls and Owatonna’s boys clinched places in the True Team finals, but other Section 1 teams – particularly the Farmington girls and South boys – could still get in through the wild-card process. The wild card teams are expected to be announced later this week.
Section 3
Rosemount’s boys earned the right to defend their 2022 Class 3A True Team championship by winning Tuesday’s Section 3 meet. The girls team also returns to the True Team finals after taking third last year.
Senior Hayden Bills, favored in the boys shot put and discus, won both events in the Section 3 meet. His distances were 182 feet, 6 inches in the discus (the event he won at the MSHSL state meet last year) and 65-3.5 in the shot.
Irish senior Ryan Mulrooney ran 1 minute, 58.88 seconds in the 800 to place first. Joe McNeil, also a senior, won the 3,200 by more than 18 seconds, finishing in 9:41.69. Maki Whelan (39.60) and Grantham Green (40.47) finished first and second in the 300 hurdles. Jayvon Maternowski cleared 6-3 to win the high jump and Noah Rodenwald won the pole vault at 13-0. Rosemount also won the 4x200 relay in 1:31.91
Burnsville sophomore Albert Ongwenyi won the boys 400 in 49.91 seconds. His teammate, senior Guinahi Douhe, won the long jump with 21-1.25. Apple Valley earned the victory in the 4x100 relay in 43.53, two hundredths of a second ahead of Burnsville. Top finish for Eastview was second place by Owen Schiltz in the triple jump. His best jump was 41-0.5; Schiltz’s teammate Isaac Field was third.
Rosemount senior Jordan Hecht set a school record in the girls shot put with a throw of 45-5, taking first by more than 8 feet. Hecht completed a sweep of the throwing events with 139-2 in the discus.
Mya Cinnamo, also a Rosemount senior, won the 300 hurdles in 47.22. The Irish also won two relays, the 4x100 in 50.95 and 4x400 in 4:11.30.
Winners at the Section 3 girls meet also included Eastview senior Abigail Williams in the 100 hurdles (16.06). Apple Valley’s Zhaira Arnold took second in the 100 dash. Carley LaMotte of Burnsville ran to fourth place in the 1,600.
Section 2
Stillwater won the boys and girls team championships at the Class 3A, Section 2 meet Tuesday at Eagan High School, which will allow them to compete in the True Team finals in their own stadium May 19.
While neither Eagan team earned an automatic berth in the True Team finals, the girls might receive wild card consideration after coming in second, just 16 points behind Stillwater, in Section 2. Eagan finished fourth in the Section 2 boys meet.
Eagan sophomore Josie Seehafer ran a personal-best 2 minutes, 21.57 seconds to win the girls 800 meters. Junior Keira Waldrop won the 100 hurdles in 16.82 and placed second in the 300 hurdles. Senior Alysha Onwuneme took first in the shot put (34 feet, 6.5 inches) and discus (131-8). Eagan teams took second in the girls 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Eagan junior Blake Koenen was the top sprinter in the Section 2 boys True Team meet, winning the 100 in 11.07 and the 200 in 22.12. Both are personal records. Senior Isak Brandt set a school record in the 100 hurdles, taking first in 15.75. Wildcat boys relay teams took second in the 4x200 and 4x400.
