Eagan’s Kipp takes first in diving
According to Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen, the True Team state meet Jan. 21 showcased the fastest swimming of the season, with many teams dropping times.
Swimming powerhouse Minnetonka ran away with the Class AA meet at the University of Minnesota, scoring 2,274 points. Wayzata finished second with 1,786 and Prior Lake was third with 1,683. Prior Lake had the highest finish of the three South Suburban Conference teams that qualified for the finals.
Eagan finished seventh (1,258 points), edging eighth-place Lakeville South (1,255) by three points. For the Wildcats, Miguel San Jose earned 83 individual points and finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (54.88) as the Wildcats’ top finisher for swimming. Derek Bang’O (77 points), Dobbin Chong (66), Thomas Kehler (64), Mason Deitering (58), Braden Hegenbarth (55) and Louis Decattoire (52) also were big contributors to the point total.
Eagan managed two relays in the top eight. The 400 freestyle relay of Bang’O, Decattoire, Chong and San Jose was seeded 13th but dropped over five seconds to earn eighth in 3:19.13. The 200 freestyle relay fared even better, earning seventh place. Bang’O, Hegenbarth, San Jose and Kehler dropped nearly two seconds from their entry time, finishing in 1:29.43 to medal.
However, the man of the hour for Eagan was Owen Kipp, who won the 11-dive competition with 443.90 points, vaulting his way into the top-five in the Minnesota honor roll. Kipp was third after the first round but took the lead in the semifinals and never looked back as he improved on his previous season-best score of 413.85. He earned 48 points for his squad, while teammate Stone Larson finished 10th (317.40) for 39 points and Jacob Campbell was 15th (268.95) for 34 points.
South’s Porter Woodson finished third with 417.80 to score 46 team points. He was less than two points out of second place and improved his lifetime-best score in 11 dives by over five points. Woodson held the lead after the first five dives and is far ahead of his scoring pace at the same time in the 2021-22 season. South senior Owen Constine was 22nd to give South 27 points.
“The Cougars finished eighth out of 12 teams without using tech suits, deciding to save that advantage for the end of the season,” said Ringeisen, also president of the state True Team swimming committee.
Juniors Gage Boushee and Ethan LaBounty earned three second-place finishes and were the Cougars’ top finishers in the True Team finals, along with Woodson. Boushee was second in the 200 freestyle (1:43.65) and 100 freestyle (47.25) while LaBounty was second in the 100 breaststroke (58.94) and ninth in the 200 IM.
Grady Evenson earned 71 points and Noah Cochran 61 as the Cougars matched their eighth-place team finish from 2022.
South’s 200 medley relay finished seventh and dropped 1.77 seconds from its entry time. Evenson, LaBounty, Cochran and Alex Morelli touched in 1:40.40.
Ringeisen singled out several swimmers for their True Team performances. “Brenden Beach cracked the day with lifetime-best performances in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Brenden always shows up for the big meets,” the coach said. “Isaac DeMaster swam a sweet 200 IM, dropping 2.31 seconds, and (dropped) another .61 seconds in his 100 breast. Freshman Grady Evenson posted fast times of 54.54 in the fly and 55.77 in the backstroke, breaking out for clean water and cutting over 3.5 seconds.
“The distance crew (also) swam great races in the 500 free, all dropping time. Beach dropped a second, Alex Windfeldt dropped 3.11 seconds, Brody Suby dropped 7.94, and Carter Nesbitt had the most significant drop of 8.49 seconds.”
