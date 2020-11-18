Tre Jones will give Eagles a trio in the NBA

Point guard expected to be chosen in Wednesday's draft
By Wednesday night, a third player from the Apple Valley High School boys basketball dynasty of the mid-2010s was expected to become a member of the NBA.
After two highly successful years at Duke University, Tre Jones was considered all but certain to be selected in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, which took place after this edition went to press. Depending on whose draft board you read, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard could be selected as high as 13th, or might have to wait until the second round to hear his name called. If there’s a consensus, it appears to be that he will be chosen late in the first round.
He’d join two other former Apple Valley players currently in the NBA – Jones’ brother Tyus, currently a point guard with the Memphis Grizzlies, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who had a breakout performance for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 NBA season restart. Tyus Jones played point guard on the 2012-13 Eagles team that won the state Class 4A championship. Trent and Tre Jones helped Apple Valley win state again in 2015, and Tre Jones was Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year in 2016-17, when he led the Eagles to a third championship.
Various draft projections praised Tre Jones as a strong defender, unselfish player and a guard who can run an offense, especially in transition. Some questioned his perimeter shooting even though Jones improved significantly in his two seasons at Duke, going from a 26 percent three-point shooter as a freshman to 37 percent as a sophomore.
Jones was ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20. He averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds as a sophomore and left Duke as the school’s career leader in assist-to-turnover ratio at plus-2,87.
After the pandemic shut down the college season, Jones declared for the NBA Draft. In June, he left for California to train at P3 Sport Science, reportedly leaving there with the ability to vertical jump 40 inches. Recently he has returned to Minnesota to be with his family and train. Jones was expected to watch the NBA Draft from home Wednesday.
Jones said he needs to be adaptable when he enters the NBA, which is something he learned from his older brother.
“He didn’t have a strong role in the first couple of years,” Tre Jones said of his brother in a story on the USA Today Network. “He had to deal with coaching changes and new players coming in, but he always stayed ready. That’s what I’ve taken away, is to always be ready.”
Tyus Jones, who helped Duke win the 2015 NCAA championship, played four years with the Timberwolves, who traded for him on draft day in 2015 after Cleveland selected him in the first round. In 2019, Tyus signed a three-year contract with Memphis.
From 2009 through 2018, Apple Valley coach Zach Goring had one Jones brother – and sometimes both – in his lineup. Last summer, he described the experience this way:
“I got to coach the best point guard in the country for nine straight years,” said Goring, who stepped down as Eagles coach this summer. “What a treat. What an experience.”
Local links
Another Minnesota player with a chance to be selected in the first round is forward Zeke Nnaji, who grew up in Lakeville, played high school ball at Hopkins and declared for the draft after one season at the University of Arizona. The 6-11, 240-pound forward was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. Nnaji has been described as an athletic, versatile player and strong rebounder with the potential to develop a dangerous perimeter shot.
University of Minnesota forward Daniel Oturu also is expected to be drafted. Oturu and Tre Jones each played their final high school game at the Target Center on March 24, 2018. Oturu’s dunk at the buzzer gave his Cretin-Derham Hall team a 79-78 victory over Jones’ Apple Valley squad in the Class 4A final.
