Four Minnesotans selected in Wednesday’s draft
Tre Jones, who helped Apple Valley High School teams win two of their three state boys basketball championships, was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.
Jones played point guard for Eagles teams that won the 2015 and 2017 state Class 4A championships and finished second in 2018. He becomes the third Apple Valley player from that era to enter the NBA, joining his brother Tyus Jones, a guard with the Memphis Grizzlies, and Gary Trent Jr. of the Portland Trail Blazers.
He went to the Spurs with the 41st pick overall and was one of four Minnesota natives to be drafted. Lakeville native Zeke Nnaji, who played in high school for Hopkins and in college for Arizona, went to Denver with the 22nd pick of the first round. Nnaji (7-0, 240 pounds) can play center or forward. Draft analysts say he will bring energy and offensive rebounding ability to the Nuggets and is a developing offensive player.
Also selected in the second round was De La Salle graduate Tyrell Terry, a point guard who went to Dallas with the first pick of the second round (31st overall). Terry played one season at Stanford University before declaring for the NBA Draft.
Former Cretin-Derham Hall and University of Minnesota player Daniel Oturu was chosen by the Timberwolves with the 33rd pick overall but was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Oturu, a center, played for the Cretin-Derham Hall team that won the 2018 Class 4A championship, defeating Jones’ Apple Valley team in the title game on an Oturu dunk at the buzzer.
Jones played five seasons for varsity basketball for Apple Valley and is second all-time at the school in points and assists (Tyus Jones leads both categories). Tre Jones holds the school’s single-game scoring record of 48 points as well as the single-season rebounding record.
He was a two-time Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year. Jones played two seasons at Duke University and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.
The 2020-21 NBA regular season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.
