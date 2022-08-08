Vikings reaching out to young fans as they prepare for 2022 season
This is the fifth year of Minnesota Vikings training camp in Eagan and the fan-friendly and kid-friendly sights are much the same. Yet this is unlike any other camp because it serves as proof of how a few plays can change a franchise’s direction.
The 2021 Vikings, believed to be playoff contenders with a shot to win the NFC North division, went 8-9 and missed the postseason. The day after the final regular-season game, general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, who together had run the football operation since 2014, were fired.
Eight of the nine losses were by eight points or fewer and four of them came on the final play – two overtime field goals, a walk-off touchdown by the then-winless Detroit Lions, and a missed field goal at the end of the fourth quarter against Arizona. If two or more of those results are turned into Minnesota victories, it’s possible the housecleaning doesn’t take place.
But it did, and Vikings players were anxious to look ahead at their Aug. 1 practice, the second with fans present and the first with players fully padded. “Putting the pads in your pants and putting the jersey over your shoulder pads, you just feel like a kid again,” said defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, a defensive lineman signed as a free agent after playing for Buffalo last year.
The new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, brought in new head coach Kevin O’Connell, at 37 almost three decades younger than Zimmer and, according to people who have spent time around the team, a 180-degree turn in personality. Unlike Zimmer, whose relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins has been described as tense, O’Connell has taken on more of a player’s coach persona.
The football bosses don’t have much time to grow into their jobs as they inherited a team with a number of veteran players in win-now mode. It’s not a rebuild. But there will be changes. The defense is expected to shift to a 3-4 alignment from the 4-3 preferred by Zimmer. O’Connell, who was offensive coordinator for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, is likely to have Cousins put the ball in the air more.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks, a staple of the Zimmer-led Vikings defenses, said he has a lot to learn. After being a solo middle linebacker for most of his pro career, he is expected to line up next to another free-agent pickup, Jordan Hicks, who previously played for Arizona.
Asked on Monday to describe his working relationship with Hicks, Kendricks said, “it’s good. If we get beat on something we both know at the same time why we got beat, then we get another chance to get a different look at it.
“Each day we’re out here we’re getting beat but we’re also making plays,” said Kendricks, who intercepted a Cousins pass during Monday’s practice. “There’s always things to talk about.”
Phillips, who is expected to see a lot of snaps on defense, played in a hyper-aggressive scheme in Buffalo that emphasized attacking from the edge of the line of scrimmage. The Vikings value edge rushers too, although Phillips said new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell’s approach leans toward what Phillips described as “balanced.”
Phillips said he will get a lot of help from returning Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, who has played the 3-4 in college and the pros.
Nothing that happened Monday shed much light on how the Vikings will fare when they open the regular season at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11, but Kendricks said he likes what he’s seen so far. “The way we’re doing things is extremely smart and is going to set us up for success in the future,” he said.
The final training camp sessions open to the public are Aug. 17-18, when the San Francisco 49ers visit for a pair of joint practices before the teams play a preseason game Aug. 20. There also are several youth football clinics scheduled as well as autograph sessions after each workout. Cost to attend a practice session ranges from free to $10 for adults; children are admitted free. Training camp schedule information is available at Vikings.com.
The intensity will pick up later, especially when the 49ers visit. For now, the Vikings are trying to get their work in and connect with a new generation of fans. That’s why a number of children lined up outside the locker room door Monday as players emerged to walk the kids to the field.
Cornerback Patrick Peterson feigned outrage when he asked, “What’s your favorite sport? Basketball!? How come you don’t like football?”
Cousins joined another young fan who reminded him of someone. “Those are some cool sunglasses,” he told a boy with a Vikings T-shirt. “How old are you? Four? You know, I have a son that’s 4 ...”
And so it begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.