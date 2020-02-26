Trade brings Rachel Banham to Lynx

Lakeville native will be in her 5th WNBA season
Seeking to recapture the formula that led to four WNBA championships in seven years, the Minnesota Lynx continued their rebuilding by bringing back another home-grown guard.
This time it’s Lakeville native Rachel Banham, who the Lynx acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. The Lynx will give Connecticut its second-round pick in the 2021 WNBA draft. The Lynx did not release details of Banham’s contract, but it’s been reported that it is for two years.
The 2020 season will be Banham’s fifth in the WNBA. She was selected by Connecticut with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft. She has career averages of four points, one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes over 107 games, but appears to be on her way to a much larger role in Minnesota.
Banham was a varsity starter for five years at Lakeville North High School and helped lead the Panthers to an undefeated state championship season in 2009-10. The following year she averaged 18 points, five rebounds and four assists a game, and received the Miss Basketball award.
The Lynx announced Banham would wear number 15, the same number she wore at Lakeville North.
After graduating from Lakeville North, Banham went on to the University of Minnesota, where she was Big Ten Player of the Year in 2016. She finished her college career as the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer for men and women with 3,093 points.
In her senior year, she tied an NCAA record by scoring 60 points in a game against Northwestern. Banham was second in the nation in scoring as a senior at 28.6 points per game and graduated with a school-record 354 career three-pointers.
Banham saw some time on the court for Connecticut in the 2019 WNBA Finals. A restricted free agent, she had expressed interest in returning to Minnesota. She is expected to be a combination guard for the Lynx.
“I couldn’t be happier to be coming home and be a member of this historic franchise,” Banham said in a statement released by the Lynx. “Growing up a Lynx fan, I’ve always admired the way Cheryl (Reeve, the Lynx general manager and coach) and her staff have made the Lynx into a model franchise in the WNBA. I can’t wait to see everyone at Target Center this summer.”
Parallels to Lindsay Whalen already are being drawn. Whalen, who played high school ball at Hutchinson and in college at Minnesota, came to the Lynx in a 2010 trade (also with Connecticut). She became part of a team what won WNBA championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
But most of that core group has retired, changed teams or, in the case of star forward Maya Moore, is taking a sabbatical from basketball. The Lynx are hoping Banham will be a key piece of their rebuild.
The Lynx begin their 2020 season May 15 at Chicago, with their home opener May 17 against the Indiana Fever.
