Cougars sweep boys, girls team titles in Farmington invitational
The Owatonna boys and Eden Prairie girls won the team championships Saturday at the Lakeville North Mega Meet, while track and field athletes from the host school won five events.
Lake Conference teams Eden Prairie and Wayzata were the top two in the girls standings, with Eden Prairie finishing 7.5 points in front. Lakeville North was third in the girls meet and fourth in the boys competition.
Fourteen girls teams and 11 boys teams competed in the Mega Meet, which is one of the state’s top regular-season meets but had not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Lakeville North’s boys won four events Saturday, including a victory by junior Andrew Casey in the 1,600 meters. He finished in 4 minutes 22.50 seconds, with Class A state medalist Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine less than two seconds behind.
Casey’s victory came two days after setting a school record in the 400 meters at the Shakopee Relays. Running the event for the first time in a varsity meet, Casey finished in 49.51 seconds to break the previous school record set in 2002.
North’s Bryce Stachewicz, 2021 state Class AA runner-up in the 800, won the event in Saturday’s Mega Meet in 1:56.46. He was more than four seconds ahead of Gerres, who was second.
The Panther boys also won two relays. Samuel Ripplinger, Samuel Purdy, Thomas Niggeling and Najee Nelson took the 4x100 in 44.92. In the 4x400, Parker Malmgren, Casey, Stachewicz and Blake Licht finished in 3:27.56, about 3.5 seconds ahead of second-place Owatonna.
Niggeling and Ripplinger added fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the boys 200 dash. Ethan Kimmel came in third in the 1,600.
The North girls’ third-place team finish included sophomore Alexandra Singer’s victory in the 100 hurdles in 17.34. Eden Prairie senior Katie Ose took second, then flipped the order of finish in the 300 hurdles. In that race, Ose took first in 47.65 and Singer was second in 50.35.
Lauren Reynolds, also a North sophomore, finished fifth in the 100 dash and fourth in the 200. Kaydince Fetzek and Lindsay Meyer both cleared 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump to place fifth and sixth. Meredith Jensen came in fourth in the pole vault, and Brenna Akason threw the discus 107-2 to finish third.
Tiger Invitational
Farmington was host to five other schools for the annual Tiger Invitational on April 21. Lakeville South won the boys and girls team championships convincingly, with Farmington finished second in each division.
South Suburban Conference schools Apple Valley, Eastview and Eagan also sent their girls and boys teams. The only non-SSC school in the meet was Red Wing, which finished fifth in both divisions.
Winners for the Lakeville South girls were Deidre Grimm in the 300-meter hurdles (47.97 seconds), Mari Saufferer in pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches), Halle Eastling in the triple jump (32-2.75) and Whitley Ronn in the discus (106-7). The Cougars had at least one top-five finisher in every individual event and multiple top-five finishers in several of them.
Also winning events on the girls side were Ashley Granger of Eastview (100 dash, 13.00), Marianah Scott of Farmington (200, 26.64; 400, 1:00.86), Rina Aschemann of Eagan (800, 2 minutes, 26.60 seconds), Norah Sjerven of Eagan (1,600, 5:26.67), Lauren Lansing of Farmington (3,200, 11:34.07), Abigail Williams of Eastview (100 hurdles, 16.63), Julia Gordon of Farmington (high jump, 5-4), Danielle Partington of Farmington (long jump, 16-10) and Desirae Dates of Apple Valley (shot put, 35-6).
Eagan teams won the girls 4x100 and 4x400 relays, while Farmington won the 4x200 and Eastview the 4x800.
Lakeville South won the girls team competition by 59.5 points. The South boys won by 47.5, with Cougars athletes taking first in nine events.
Jaden Johnson of South was a double winner, taking the 300 hurdles in 43.39 and the high jump at 6-2. The Cougars’ Alberto Aguilar-Fuentes edged Apple Valley’s Abdikafi Khalif in the 800, winning in 2:02.29 with Khalif second in 2:02.30.
Also taking first for South were Matthew Whittaker in the 3,200 (9:40.98), Anthony Combs in the pole vault (10-0), Carson Hansen in the long jump (20-0) and Amos Ongondi in the triple jump (39-8). The Cougars also won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
In sprints, Jonathan Shrum of Farmington was first in the 100 in 11.18, Dwyne Smith Jr. of Apple Valley took the 200 in 22.64 and Rodrick Finley of Farmington won the 400 in 52.92.
Owen Ford of Eagan ran 4:49.06 to win the 1,600. Ford’s teammate, Isak Brandt, was the 110 hurdles winner in 16.34. Farmington athletes were the throws winners, with Braden Mohr taking the shot put with 48-11 and Joseph Melhorn the discus with 126-3.
Apple Valley won the 4x400 relay, with Farmington taking first in the 4x800.
Tuesday’s results
• The weather on Tuesday improved just enough for outdoor competition to resume, and Eagan’s girls won the Wildcat Invitational on their home track, with Lakeville South placing second. Woodbury, Apple Valley, Cretin-Derham Hall and Trinity at River Ridge also competed.
Eagan’s Ella Bailey sprinted to victory in the 100 dash in 13.36 seconds. Also taking first for the Wildcats were Kyra Kusnierek in the 800, Lilah Bartels in the 3,200, Kasja Thrawl in the pole vault, Sienna Ifill in triple jump and Alysha Onwuneme in the discus. Eagan also took first in all four relays.
Lakeville South’s winners were Lidia Castro in the 400, Deidre Grimm in the 300 hurdles, Sylvia Stephenson in the high jump and Whitley Ronn in the shot put. Apple Valley’s top finish was second by Lydia Vondehaar in the 100. Mariah Willard of Trinity ran 16.58 in the 100 hurdles to take first.
• Eastview took first in the boys and girls team competition at a quadrangular meet at Eastview High School. Lakeville North and Burnsville were second and third in each division. Farmington sent a limited roster to the quadrangular as many of the Tigers’ athletes were competing at a True Team invitational at Hopkins High School.
Anyone who attended the quadrangular had a chance to compete. In the boys 100 meters, 102 times were recorded.
Top athletes Tuesday included Eastview’s Robyn Dayton, who won the 300 hurdles and high jump. Lakeville North’s Meredith Jensen won the 200 and pole vault and took third in the 100. Eastview sophomore Nora Gruman swept the long and triple jumps. Trinity Wilson of Lakeville North and Nora Stepan of Eastview took turns on the podium for throwing events. Wilson, a sophomore, won the shot put with Stepan second. In the discus, the two throwers switched places.
Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon, the 2021 Class AA champion in the girls 800, won that event Tuesday by more than 17 seconds.
Eastview senior Samuel Weinhaus won the boys 100 meters in 11.31, edging Burnsville senior Christian Belt, who ran 11.32. Weinhaus also won the 200 and Noah Landwer completed an Eastview sprint sweep by winning the 400.
Burnsville’s Mateo Noriega took first in boys shot put in discus, and the Blaze’s Thomas Dundon was the 800-meter winner. Eastview runners were first through eighth in the 1,600 with Eli Munson taking first. In the 3,200, Lakeville North junior Matthew Hendricks won and led a charge of five Panthers in the top six.
• Rosemount won the boys meet and finished second in the girls division at the Hopkins True Team Invitational. St. Michael-Albertville won the girls team championship. Farmington finished third in the girls meet and fourth in the boys meet.
Rosemount senior Ava Cinnamo, Class AA champion in the 100-meter hurdles last year, won that event Tuesday in 14.66 seconds. She also went 17 feet, 2 inches in the long jump to win by 12 inches.
Farmington took first in the girls 4x400 relay, with Ava Sullivan, Vanessa Ogumanam, Lauren Lansing and Marianah Scott finishing in 4:10.73. The Tigers’ Julia Gordon cleared 5-2 in the high jump to take first.
Rosemount’s boys team picked up 88 of its team total of 998.5 points in one event, the 3,200 relay. Will Harder was first in 10:07.51 and led a group of four Irish runners in the top five. Grantham Green, a junior, won the 300 hurdles and Irish junior Hayden Bills swept the shot put and discus.
Winners for the Farmington boys included Jonathan Shrum in the 100, Ramy Ayoub in the 400, the 4x200 relay of Shrum, Abdisa Ayana, Brandon Everett and Rodrick Finley, and the 4x400 relay of Finley, Ayana, McKenzie Donlan and Ayoub.
