Three-class debut brings changes to state meet schedule
Sara Hatleli doesn’t have to look long or far to find a Rosemount track and field athlete to help. The Irish have 130 out for the girls team, the most in Hatleli’s tenure as head coach.
The surge in interest should be no surprise, considering the Irish’s sweep of the South Suburban Conference, Class 3A True Team and Minnesota State High School League Class 2A championships in 2021. Who doesn’t like to be associated with a winner?
Hatleli said she likes to think there’s more to it than that, starting with the program’s willingness to accept Rosemount athletes who are in other sports – and to work around the commitments they might have to those sports.
“There are some programs in the metro area that aren’t as willing to work with those kids,” Hatleli said. “Our mentality is, if we can have them for part of the spring, that’s better than not having them at all.”
That approach paid off handsomely for the Irish last year, with athletes from other Rosemount sports helping the track team win the state team championship by 21 points over St. Michael-Albertville. Jordan Hecht, the goalie for Rosemount’s girls soccer team, had not thrown a shot put or discus in competition until last year. She finished the season as Class AA champion in the discus and runner-up in the shot.
Taylor Heimerl, who has committed to the University of Minnesota to play soccer, earned two medals at last year’s state track meet, one in the 800 meters and one in a relay.
“We have kids who play (Junior Olympic) volleyball in the spring,” Hatleli said. “Six of our athletes are on the same club soccer team that plays a lot of high-end tournaments. We’re trying to encourage our girls to be multi-sport athletes, even if it means missing some track practices. Last year those girls really helped us at the end of the season.”
The Irish return a lot of their state qualifiers from last year, including double gold medalist Ava Cinnamo, who won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. The senior appears prepared to defend both titles.
“We had a meet last week, and Ava’s time in the 100 was faster than what she ran at the end of last year,” Hatleli said. “Her 300 time was already as fast as her best times last year.”
The core group of returnees also includes Jenna Johnson, a state medalist in the 400. Ava Webster, a senior, placed third in the shot put at state last year. Heimerl, Johnson and Mya Cinnamo return from a 4x400 relay team that finished third in the Class AA meet. Ava Cinnamo also is a strong triple jumper, placing seventh at state in 2021. Sophomore Katelyn Ketterling is one of Rosemount’s top returning sprinters.
Much of the spring will be devoted to figuring out where the athletes on Rosemount’s vast roster will best fit the team’s needs. Some of the Irish’s top athletes will be invited to the Hamline Elite Meet on April 29.
“The Elite Meet is a fun opportunity for the kids who are invited, but we’re planning for True Team, conference and state,” Hatleli said. “We think the True Team (held in May) is an important meet, so that’s one we’re gearing up for.”
Top returning girls
Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon is a defending state champion in the 800 meters and is aiming for her third state meet or tournament of the 2021-22 school year. Dundon, who will run at the University of Minnesota, qualified for the state cross country meet last fall and was one of the top players on Burnsville’s state consolation champion hockey team.
Other top returning athletes from the Sun Thisweek coverage area include Eastview senior Elizabeth Hallum, a state qualifier in the 400; Eagan senior Rina Aschemann, who advanced in the 800; Farmington’s Mackenzy Lippold, a state qualifier in the 3,200. Kyra Kusnierek, Ava Ligtenberg and Ella Logan teamed with Aschemann on an Eagan 4x400 relay that placed fourth at state, while Kusnierek, Ligtenberg, Josie Seehafer and Aschemann medaled in the 4x800. Apple Valley senior Desirae Dates earned a state medal in the shot put. Sylvia Stephenson of Lakeville South was a Class AA high jump qualifier.
Irish boys looking to go back to back
In 2021, Rosemount’s boys and girls track and field teams won MSHSL state championships in the same year for the first time in school history. Like the girls team, the Irish boys have some of their top athletes returning as they try to go back-to-back.
That group includes junior Hayden Bills, who was second in the discus and fourth in the shot put in the 2021 state meet. Weston Ebner, a Rosemount senior, was fifth in the shot. Bills and Ebner are helping continue a Rosemount tradition of successful throwers, a group that includes 2021 U.S. Olympian Payton Otterdahl.
Also returning from the 2021 state championship team is senior Miles Townsend, fourth in the 400 dash. Townsend, Cedric Wall and Kade Gilbertson return from a Rosemount 4x200 relay that medaled at state.
The South Suburban Conference track finals, scheduled for May 25, could feature a stacked field in the boys 800 meters. Lakeville North junior Bryce Stachewicz was second at state in the event last spring, while Burnsville senior Thomas Dundon placed fifth. Apple Valley senior Abdikafi Khalif also went to state in the 800. Farmington senior Ramy Ayoub came into the state meet with the fastest seed time in the 800 but had to drop out of the final last year because of a leg injury. Ayoub, however, was the state runner-up in the 400.
Farmington won two relays on its way to third place at last year’s state meet. Returning from the state champion 4x200 relay are seniors Ben Buesgens, Abdisa Ayana and Rod Finley. Ayana and Ayoub ran on the Tigers’ first-place 4x400 relay.
Other top returnees include Burnsville senior Christian Belt, a state medalist in the 100; Lakeville North distance runners Andrew Casey and Matthew Whittaker; North senior Jack Kocher, the 2021 Class AA runner-up in the 300 hurdles; Lakeville North’s Benjamin Mosser, who medaled in the 100 hurdles and high jump; and Eagan’s Derek Dorsey, Blake Koenen and Thomas Kehler, state qualifiers in two relay events.
Lakeville North Mega Meet
One of the first big invitational events of the high school track and field season, the Lakeville North Mega Meet, returns Saturday after a two-year COVID-related absence. It starts at 10 a.m. at Lakeville North High School. Fourteen boys teams and 14 girls teams are scheduled to compete.
Defending Mega Meet team champions – albeit from 2019 – are Lakeville North’s girls and Owatonna’s boys.
On the calendar
Some of the South Suburban Conference’s top athletes will be invited to the Hamline Elite Meet, which is the evening of Friday, April 29, at Hamline University. They’ll gather again May 3 at Shakopee West Junior High School for the South Suburban Conference Relays.
Most True Team section meets will be Tuesday, May 10, with Class 3A finals scheduled May 20 at Stillwater High School. The South Suburban Conference championships are May 24-25 at Apple Valley High School, with section competition taking place the following week.
State meet changes
In June, the state high school track and field meet returns to St. Michael-Albertville High School, where it was held in 2021. There are some changes, though.
The state meet traditionally was a two-day event but is expanding to three days starting this year with the addition of a third enrollment class for the sport. All 10 South Suburban Conference high schools remain in the top enrollment class for track and field, which is now Class 3A.
For the Class 3A athletes, it means there will be an off day between the preliminaries and finals. Class 3A prelims are 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9. The large-school finals, which previously were held on a Saturday morning, this year will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
The changes also mean Rosemount will not defend its boys and girls Section 1 championships because the Irish teams have been moved to Class 3A, Section 3. They join Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Eastview, among others. Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South are assigned to Class 3A, Section 1.
