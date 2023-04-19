Lakeville North Mega Meet will be April 29
High school track and field builds toward its championship season with some high-profile invitationals scheduled next week.
One of those invitationals is the annual Lakeville North Mega Meet scheduled for Saturday, April 29. The Panthers will host boys and girls teams from 13 other schools, including Apple Valley and Burnsville from the South Suburban Conference. Last year Lakeville North was third in the girls team standings at the Mega Meet. North was fourth in the boys division.
The Mega Meet starts at 10:00 a.m. with several field events, plus the girls 4x800-meter relay. The final event, the boys 4x400 relay, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Many events will have multiple sections, up to as many as six for sprint and hurdles races.
Other events next week include a six-team girls invitational at Eagan that includes Apple Valley, Burnsville and Lakeville South. Eastview’s girls Twilight Invitational is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, with Apple Valley, Lakeville South and Prior Lake also scheduled to compete.
Eagan will have Apple Valley, Burnsville, Trinity School at River Ridge and Woodbury for a boys invitational at 3:30 p.m. April 25. Lakeville South holds an eight-team boys invitational at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, where the field will include Owatonna, which finished fifth in last year’s state Class 3A meet. The Eastview and Eagan boys teams will go to a nine-team invitational at Eden Prairie on April 29.
Hamline Elite Meet
The most-publicized regular-season event might be the annual Hamline Elite Meet, which combines athletes from all three of Minnesota’s track and field enrollment classes. The Elite Meet begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Coaches may enter athletes for the Elite Meet through Tuesday, April 25, with the list of athletes accepted released April 27. All events will be finals only except the 100 dash, which will have preliminaries to cut the final field to nine. The meet also will have a mixed-gender 4x400 relay, which is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Athletes are selected for the Elite Meet based on indoor and/outdoor times from the 2023 season. The meet typically includes numerous medalists from the previous year’s state meet.
Upcoming key events
May 2: South Suburban Conference Relays, Shakopee West Middle School.
May 9: True Team section meets.
May 19-20: state True Team finals, Stillwater High School.
May 23-24: South Suburban Conference Championships, Burnsville High School.
May 31 and June 2: Class 3A, Section 3 meet, Two Rivers High School.
June 1 and 3: Class 3A, Section 1 meet, Lakeville South High School.
June 8-10: state meet, St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Athletes to watch: Girls
Rosemount returns a number of top performers from a team that won the 2022 Class 3A girls championship, the Irish’s second consecutive Minnesota State High School League team championship. Jordan Hecht, a senior, returns to try for a third straight state title in the discus, an event she took up in her sophomore year. She threw 148 feet, 6 inches at the 2022 state meet to win by about 5 feet. Hecht also placed seventh in the shot put.
Rosemount senior Taylor Heimerl finished fifth in the Class 3A girls 800-meter run last season, and Farmington’s Lauren Lansing placed ninth as a seventh-grader.
The Irish also return three members of a state championship 4x200 relay: junior Catelyn Kettering and seniors Shay Payne and Mya Cinnamo.
Victories in two relays helped propel Eagan to 13th place in the Class 3A girls meet last year. Ava Ligtenberg, a sophomore, ran on the Wildcats’ championship-winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Josie Seehafer returns from the 4x400 team and Norah Sjerven is back from the 4x800 crew. Seehafer and Sjerven also are sophomores.
Lakeville South’s Whitley Ronn is a returning state medalist in the discus.
Athletes to watch: Boys
Hayden Bills of Rosemount is looking to add to his medal collection before leaving this summer to attend Arizona State University. He set a state meet record of 196-2 last season, 20 inches farther than the previous record and 14 feet farther than he had ever thrown in competition. He’s within sight of the all-time state record of 201-7 set in 2001.
Rosemount, which finished second in the 2022 Class 3A meet, also returns senior Grantham Green, who was top-four in both hurdles races. Kade Gilbertson, Ryan Mulrooney and Jackson Ganser return from a Rosemount 4x400 relay that finished second to Lakeville North at the 2022 state meet. Mulrooney also finished sixth at the state cross country meet last fall
That championship Lakeville North 4x400 relay returns seniors Bryce Stachewicz, Blake Licht and Andrew Casey. In addition to winning the state championship, they set a Lakeville North school record.
Casey, also a state medalist in cross country, finished seventh in the 1,600 at last year’s state meet.
Although it’s still early, it’s already been a good season for Apple Valley junior Dwyne Smith Jr. In February he set a state 200-meter indoor record during the MVP Vibe Fest in Chicago. He’s coming off a season where he finished fourth in the 400 and seventh in the 200 at state.
