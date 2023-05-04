Track and field: Panthers sweep Mega Meet championships

It was a close duel in the girls competition at the Lakeville North Mega Meet, but the Panther girls edged Stillwater for the championship, completing a North sweep of the team titles.

Girls competition comes down to final event

Lakeville North swept the team championships at the Lakeville North Mega Meet on April 29. The Panther boys won relatively comfortably at their annual home track and field invitational, while North’s girls prevailed in a nail-biter.

