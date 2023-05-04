Track and field: Panthers sweep Mega Meet championships

Lakeville North swept the team championships at the Lakeville North Mega Meet on April 29. The Panther boys won relatively comfortably at their annual home track and field invitational, while North’s girls prevailed in a nail-biter.
Lakeville North and Stillwater were tied for first in the girls team standings with one event remaining. The Panthers took the championship when Danielle Casey, Aubrey Brown, Savanna Varbanov and Claire Koznick won the 4x400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 20.44 seconds. Stillwater placed third in the relay.
North junior Lauren Reynolds won two dashes, the 100 in 12.50 and the 200 in 26.50. Also winning events for the North girls were Alexandra Singer in the 300 hurdles (49.76) and the 4x100 relay of Lily Christiansen, Olivia Grecco, Ayva Tobias and Reynolds (51.86).
The Lakeville North boys cruised to victory in the Mega Meet even though they gave the day off to top distance runners Bryce Stachewicz and Andrew Casey, who won events at the Hamline Elite Meet the previous evening. The Panthers were 61 points ahead of Belle Plaine in winning their third consecutive meet.
Chase Altergott, Ethan Kimmel and Nicholas Angell scored 24 of Lakeville North’s 148 team points by taking the top three places in the 1,600. They finished virtually side-by-side-by-side, with Altergott winning in 4:32.36, Kimmel taking second in 4:32.44 and Angell coming in third in 4:32.69.
North senior Matthew Hendricks won the 3,200 in 9:56.53. He was about 14 seconds ahead of his closest pursuer and was the only runner to crack 10 minutes.
Tyler Christianson and Sam Wheatcraft went 1-2 in the 300 hurdles, with Christianson winning in 41.99 and Wheatcraft second in 42.97.
The Panthers also won three of the four boys relay races. In the 4x100, Samuel Ripplinger, Ayden Forsgren, Sawyer Wilkie and Najee Nelson clocked in at 45.09. Ripplinger, Nelson, Charles DiRico and Blake Licht won the 4x200 in 1:33.96. Wheatcraft, Darby Griffin, Kimmel and Parker Malmgren were winners in the 4x400 in 3:38.50.
Thirteen girls teams and 12 boys teams competed in the Mega Meet. South Suburban Conference schools taking part were Lakeville North and Apple Valley. Apple Valley placed 11th in the girls meet and 12th in the boys meet.
Apple Valley
Eagles sophomore Shayna Collier-Phillips won the girls shot put at the Mega Meet with a personal-best throw of 36 feet, 9.75 inches, 6.5 inches ahead of the runner-up. The victory contributed 10 points toward the Eagle girls’ team total of 33.
Lydia Vonderhaar (100) and Kya Myers (200) each finished third. The two sprinters also ran on Apple Valley’s fourth-place 4x200 relay.
Top finisher for the Eagle boys was sophomore D’Vante McElroy, who was third in the triple jump with 41-1.5. Apple Valley’s best relay finish was fifth in the 4x200.
