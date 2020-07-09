Town ball roundup: Bandits take their first loss

COVID-19 protocol adjusted
Chanhassen evened its season series against the Eagan Bandits on Tuesday as local men’s amateur baseball came out of a Fourth of July holiday break.
The Red Birds defeated Eagan 7-1, giving the Bandits their first loss in four games. Eagan won the first game of the season between the teams 5-3 on June 21. They’re scheduled to play again July 17 in Chanhassen.
Eagan played the Minneapolis Cobras on Wednesday, after this edition went to press, and will play at Victoria on Tuesday, July 14.
Burnsville dropped to 0-2 after a 5-4 loss to the Chaska Cubs. The game-winning hit was a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning by Chaska’s Kris Goodman, a former Apple Valley High School infielder. The Bobcats’ next game is at Chanhassen at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Elko is 5-2 overall after back-to-back victories over Class B powers Miesville and Dundas. The Express won 12-2 at Miesville on Friday, breaking a two-game losing streak, before defeating Dundas 7-4 on Sunday at Fredrickson Field. The Express, who draw players from Lakeville, Farmington, Burnsville and Rosemount, played Hampton in a Section 1B league game Wednesday and have a rematch with Dundas at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Dundas.
The New Market Muskies, 1-1 after a 12-0 victory over Rochester on July 1, returned from a one-week break with a game at Dundas on Wednesday. The Muskies play at Hampton at 2 p.m. Saturday and are home against Northfield at 2 p.m. Sunday. They go about two miles east for a game at Elko at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
The Minnesota Baseball Association last week adjusted its COVID-19 protocol for men’s amateur baseball after reporting no instances of team-to-team transmission in the first three weeks of the season.
Teams having players with confirmed COVID-19 nasal swab tests must quarantine for two weeks or submit proof of subsequent negative tests before resuming play. Starting last week, a team that has been involved in a game with an opponent that tested positive does not have to quarantine. The same applies to umpires that worked games involving players that tested positive; the umpire only would have to quarantine if he tests positive.
A team that had a player test positive for COVID-19 is required to notify all teams it played within the previous week.
