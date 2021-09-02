Championship weekend coming up for Class B, C tournaments
New Market has run out of room for error in the state Class B men’s amateur baseball tournament.
An 8-1 loss to Miesville in the double-elimination portion of the tournament didn’t knock out the Muskies, but they can’t afford another defeat and will need four victories in three days next weekend to take the championship.
New Market (20-11) plays Champlin Park in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Waconia, with the winner playing Miesville or Chanhassen in another elimination game at 7 p.m.
Miesville and three-time defending state champion Chanhassen will play in the winners’ bracket final at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hamburg, with the winner advancing to the final and the loser needing to go to the elimination bracket. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Chaska Athletic Park. If the team with one loss wins that game, a rematch for the state championship would be 3 p.m. Monday, also in Chaska.
New Market had 17 hits and starting pitcher Brett Herber, a Lakeville North High School graduate, struck out 13 batters in seven innings as the Muskies defeated St. Michael 10-4 on Aug. 27 in Hamburg. That qualified the Muskies for the four-team, double-elimination phase of the state tournament.
Former Apple Valley High School player Scott Lyden was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and two scored. Herber had three hits and scored three runs, and Andy Henkemeyer went 3-for-5 at the plate and pitched the final two innings.
Miesville held New Market to five hits in its victory Sunday. New Market took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Spencer Klein’s RBI single. Blake Schmit had two of New Market’s five hits.
Class C
Former Lakeville North pitcher Collin Denk allowed one hit and struck out nine in seven innings as St. Patrick routed Austin 10-0 on Saturday in a Class C second-round game in Waconia.
St. Patrick plays Young America in the round of 16 of the single-elimination Class C state tourney at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Chaska Athletic Park, with the winner playing Watkins or St. Martin in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Sunday, also in Chaska. Class C semifinal games are Sunday afternoon in Chaska and Waconia, with the championship game scheduled for noon Monday, Sept. 6, in Waconia.
St. Patrick is in the Class C tournament for the fourth consecutive year and was runner-up in 2020.
The Irish broke a scoreless tie with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Former Lakeville North player Kyle Rhodus had two hits, two runs scored and two driven in. Zak Endres, who will be a senior at Lakeville South High School this fall, had one hit and one RBI for St. Patrick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.