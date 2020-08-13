Town ball: Elko qualifies for Class B tourney

Eagan, Burnsville eliminated in playoffs
The picture for the Class B state men’s amateur baseball tournament became clearer as several teams, including the Elko Express, already have earned berths.
Elko defeated New Market 10-9 on Sunday to sweep a best-of-three Section 1B playoff series and qualify for the state tournament scheduled to begin Aug. 21 in Shakopee. It marks the third time in four years and 16th time overall the Express (13-5) have reached the state tournament.
Elko was 4-0 against New Market this season. Two of the victories were by one run and another was by two runs. The Express defeated New Market 7-4 in the first game of the series Aug. 7.
New Market, in its first season in Class B after reaching the semifinals of the 2019 Class C tournament, still has a chance to reach state. The Muskies (5-10) go to the Section 1B “Redemption Round” and will play at Rochester or Northfield at 8 p.m. Friday. The winner plays at Miesville at 2 p.m. Sunday with the section’s fourth state tournament spot at stake.
Elko and Dundas have advanced through the Section 1B playoffs, with the Express earning the section’s top seed for the state tournament. The winner of the Northfield-Rochester best-of-three series also goes to the state tourney.
Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria and Prior Lake qualified for state through Section 3B, while Eagan and Burnsville fell short in the playoffs.
Burnsville’s Cade Marsolek pitched eight shutout innings and Brandon Dorshak pitched a scoreless ninth as the Bobcats defeated the Shakopee Indians 6-0 in the opening round of the playoffs Aug. 2. Designated hitter Ryan Brunner was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and one scored. Tyler Hill was 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI.
After the playoff-opening victory, the Bobcats (6-7) lost to top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Chanhassen 4-1. A 10-2 loss to Victoria last Friday eliminated Burnsville from the postseason. Noah Robb had three hits and Tyler Peterson two in the Bobcats’ season-ending loss.
Eagan, a state tournament qualifier in 2019, will not return this year after going 0-2 in the Section 3B playoffs. The Bandits (7-8) lost 3-0 to Chaska and 5-3 to Victoria. The Bandits’ Roy Larson hit a two-run homer in the first inning against Victoria. Infielder Nathan Kuhn had two hits.
Class C playoffs
Former Lakeville North High School player Zach Seurer pitched a complete-game shutout as St. Patrick defeated the Shakopee Coyotes 6-0 in a first-round game of the Section 3C playoffs. St. Patrick, which rosters several players from Lakeville, Farmington and Apple Valley, played Union Hill in Jordan on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the Class C state tournament and the loser having another chance to qualify on Thursday.
The state Class C tournament starts Aug. 21 in Springfield and Milroy.
