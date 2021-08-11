Town ball: Burnsville Bobcats earn a place at state

The field is beginning to fill for the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament – and for the first time since 2014, it will include the Burnsville Bobcats.
Burnsville earned its place by winning 2-1 at Victoria on Aug. 3 in the second round of the River Valley League East (Section 3B) playoffs. The victory assured Burnsville of a top-four finish in the eight-team section, which will send four of its teams to the state tournament that begins Aug. 20 in Waconia, Chaska and Hamburg.
The Section 3B playoffs continue this week, although the four teams that remain already have clinched their state berths and are playing for seeding in the tournament. Chaska will be the section’s fourth seed. On Tuesday, Burnsville defeated Victoria again 8-3, guaranteeing the Bobcats one of the section’s top two seeds at state. Burnsville faces three-time defending state Class B champion Chanhassen for the top seed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Chanhassen High School. If Chanhassen wins, the double-elimination section playoffs are over. If Burnsville wins, the teams will play again Friday at Chanhassen with the top seed on the line.
Burnsville (17-9) defeated Eagan 5-4 in the opening round of the Section 3A playoffs Aug. 1.
The Bobcats tied the Aug. 3 game at Victoria on consecutive doubles by Tyler Hill and Zach Andreasen in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Noah Juliar reached second on an error and scored on Brandon Dorshak’s single.
Kevin Johnson pitched a complete game, holding Victoria to one earned run and eight hits. He had six strikeouts.
On Sunday the Bobcats got seven strong innings from starting pitcher Luke Hansen but lost to Chanhassen 2-1 in the winners’ bracket final.
Burnsville scored seven runs in the first inning of its playoff rematch with Victoria on Tuesday. Tim Urlaub and Hill each had three hits and drove in two runs. Andreasen had two hits and Brandon Hugo scored two runs. Johnson pitched the first six innings and Cade Marsolek finished with three scoreless innings.
Hill, an infielder and outfielder, and infielder Matt Trocke are the only two Bobcats that were on the roster in 2014 for Burnsville’s last state appearance. Sixteen of the 17 players on this year’s Bobcats roster live in Burnsville or Savage, or were in Burnsville’s program as youth players.
Section 1B
New Market defeated Elko 9-3 on Tuesday in the deciding game of a best-of-three series and will advance to the state tournament through Section 1B. It is the first time New Market has qualified for the Class B tourney; the Muskies were in Class C until 2020.
Elko has a second chance to qualify for state on Sunday when it plays Hampton or Dundas at 2 p.m. at Fredrickson Field. The winner of Sunday’s game goes to the tourney as the No. 4 seed from Section 1B. Hampton and Dundas play at 8 p.m. Friday in Cannon Falls, with the winner moving on to play Elko.
Elko won the opening game of the series 10-1 on Aug. 6, but New Market pulled even with an 11-10 victory on Sunday in 10 innings.
New Market and Elko have numerous players that once competed for local high schools. Former Lakeville North players Ryan Bastyr, T.J. Evanson and Dylan Thomas are among the top hitters for Elko. Grant Gunderson, also of Lakeville North, has a 6-1 pitching record for the Express.
New Market had an influx of younger players from local high schools this summer. Former Lakeville North pitcher Brett Herber leads the Muskies in innings pitched.
Another Section 1B series between Dundas and Miesville also went to a deciding game Tuesday, with Miesville winning. Rochester swept Hampton in two games to earn a trip to state. Hampton has a number of former players from Eastview, Apple Valley and Rosemount high schools.
Class C
The St. Patrick Irish, runners-up in the 2020 state Class C tournament, earned a return visit by defeating the New Prague Orioles 10-0 on Tuesday night in the second round of the Region 3C playoffs. The Irish, who are the region’s No. 1 seed, defeated St. Benedict 9-3 in the first round Sunday.
St. Patrick’s roster includes a number of former Lakeville North and Lakeville South high school players. Lakeville North graduate Collin Denk was the winning pitcher in Tuesday’s game against New Prague. Denk now plays for Minnesota State Mankato and was Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2021.
