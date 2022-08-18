Town ball: Bandits are home team but won’t have home field

Chad Czaplewski is one of a number of players who were with the Eagan Bandits the last time they played in the state Class B baseball tournament in 2019. The Bandits will play Dundas in the first round of the 2022 Class B tournament at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park in Dundas.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Eagan plays at Dundas in opening round of Class B tourney

On paper, Eagan is the home team for its Class B state men’s amateur baseball tournament game Sunday afternoon. But it’s probably not going to feel that way to the Bandits.

