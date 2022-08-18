Town ball: Bandits are home team but won’t have home field

Eagan plays at Dundas in opening round of Class B tourney
On paper, Eagan is the home team for its Class B state men’s amateur baseball tournament game Sunday afternoon. But it’s probably not going to feel that way to the Bandits.
Eagan plays Dundas in the first-round game at 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in Dundas, which is one of three sites for this year’s state Class B and Class C tournaments. Eagan is the home team because of the Minnesota Baseball Association’s seeding procedure. The Bandits were seeded second of four qualifiers from Section 3B, which meant they would play a third seed from another section in the first round. That happened to be Dundas, the third seed from Section 1B.
The reason the game is being played in Dundas as opposed to one of the other two sites (Miesville or Faribault) is clear – it’ll draw a crowd. It’s one of four Class B first-round games scheduled for Memorial Park on Sunday. One of the other Sunday games has the New Market Muskies, a team with a number of players who used to play for South Suburban Conference high schools, facing the Moorhead Brewers at 1:30 p.m.
The first two rounds of the 16-team Class B tournament are single-elimination. The Eagan-Dundas winner advances to play the Blaine Fusion or Sobieski Skis in the second round at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with the location to be determined. Sobieski won the 2021 Class C championship before moving to Class B this season.
“Playing Dundas in Dundas should be a lot of fun,” said Eagan player/manager J.D. Dorgan. “It should be a good crowd. All our guys have played college ball and have played in front of hundreds and sometimes thousands of people, so that won’t bother them.”
Dundas has a baseball history that dates to the 1890s, and its teams have won numerous state amateur championships. Eagan’s history doesn’t stretch quite that far back, but playing in the state tournament isn’t foreign to the Bandits. Eagan’s last Class B tournament appearance was 2019, and its best state finish was third in 2013.
“If you throw out the last three years, we’ve consistently been in the hunt to go to the state tournament,” Dorgan said. “We play in a tough section; (Section 3B champion) Chanhassen has won the state tournament four years in a row. But we think when we’re healthy, which hasn’t always been the case the last few years, we’re one of the better teams in our section.”
The Eagan-Dundas game will feature numerous players with ties to the south metro, including a set of dueling brothers. Bandits’ catcher/infielder Anthony Winters played for Rosemount High School and the University of St. Thomas, while his brother Joey is an infielder for Dundas and recently committed to play at Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.
Eagan has 14 players who played for Eagan High School as well as three who played for Rosemount High. Dundas outfielder Carson Jones, who played for Farmington High and St. Olaf College, went into the 2022 season as the Dukes’ career leader in hits, runs, doubles and triples. The Dundas roster includes 2022 Farmington High graduates Kyle Hrncir, Tyler Borlik and Dom Vogel, along with Apple Valley native and former Eagan High player Rich Bordas, who’s in his 23rd season of town ball with the Dukes.
Eagan’s top players include pitcher/infielder Roy Larson, who played at the University of St. Thomas; shortstop Eric Peterson, who played at Minnesota State Mankato; and Chad Czaplewski, who pitched in college for St. Thomas. Dom Lonetti, who played high school ball at Cretin-Derham Hall, led the Bandits in innings pitched this summer. The top threats offensively include Larson, among the team’s leaders in runs batted in, infielders Jake Ossell and Luke Dahl, along with Anthony Winters and Tanner McDonald.
One Eagan player came from outside Minnesota – pitcher Blaze Bohall, who played college ball at Nevada-Las Vegas before moving to Minnesota. He was the winning pitcher in relief in an 8-6 comeback victory over Shakopee in the Section 3B playoffs that clinched the Bandits’ first state tournament berth in three years.
The Bandits played a non-league game at Dundas on July 20, losing 6-3. “You can usually be sure Dundas is going to hit the ball,” Dorgan said, “and when we have everybody at the game, we have a good lineup one through nine.”
Larson, Czaplewski and Jordan Brandt were on the 2013 Eagan team that placed third in the state tournament, and Dorgan estimates about 70 percent of the current roster were with the team for its last Class B appearance in 2019. They’re anxious to go back.
“In town ball, it’s not easy to get everybody there at the same time,” Dorgan said. “Guys play golf, they go on trips and do family things. But we have a group chat and the guys are excited about playing in the state tournament again. We should have everybody there Sunday.”
State tournament notes
• New Market (20-10) lost to Dundas in a Section 1B playoff series but defeated Hampton 17-7 in the “Redemption Round” last Sunday to earn the section’s No. 4 seed at the state tournament. The Muskies play the Moorhead Brewers in a first-round game at Memorial Park in Dundas at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. The winner plays Champlin Park or Chaska in the second round Aug. 27.
Andy Henkemeyer, a former University of Minnesota player now living in Lakeville, was 5-for-5 with two homers and two doubles in the victory over Hampton. Former Apple Valley High School player and current Winona State player Mason Trocke also homered. Zach Dohrmann, the top pitcher on Farmington High School’s 2022 state Class 4A runner-up team, pitched five scoreless innings.
• The Class C tournament, a 48-team single-elimination event, also starts this weekend. Although the majority of the teams are from outside the metro area, several are close enough to attract players from the Twin Cities. That’s particularly true for the St. Patrick Irish and Webster Sox, both of which have a large Lakeville presence on their teams. Webster plays a first-round game against Milroy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
St. Patrick, which reached the championship game in the 2020 state tournament, is one of 16 teams to receive a first-round bye this year. The Irish will play the winner of a first-round game between Sartell and Urbank at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Bell Field in Faribault.
