Tough tourney prepares Lightning for SSC grind

Boys basketball team defeats CDH in overtime
Two games during the holiday break were not low-stress, work-out-the-kinks time for Eastview’s boys basketball team. They were preparation for the arduous road ahead.
The Lightning won both of their games in the East Ridge Holiday Classic, including an 81-78 overtime victory over 2021 state Class 4A runner-up Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 30. They defeated Woodbury 72-65 the previous night. Eastview was 7-2 overall after a 58-56 overtime loss to Lakeville North on Tuesday.
Thursday, Eastview has a rivalry game against Apple Valley and on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Lightning play at Rosemount, another 2021 state tournament qualifier.
“I think we’re ready to go,” Eastview coach Paul Goetz said after the overtime victory over CDH. “We’re looking forward to playing in our conference, and we know it’s a grind.
“This was a good couple of tests for us. We didn’t play very clean (against Woodbury) but came out with a win. It gives us some good confidence.”
Cretin-Derham returned its best player from the 2021 state runner-up team – point guard Tre Holloman, a Michigan State recruit. He put on a show against the Lightning with 27 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, seven steals and two blocks. He led the Raiders’ comeback from an eight-point halftime deficit to force the overtime.
Eastview senior guard Kenji Scales scored 24 points, including the game’s most important basket, a three-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining in overtime. Holloman went for a steal and knocked the ball loose momentarily before Scales recovered it and put up the shot.
“Holloman came out and got a hand on our dribble handoff and kind of knocked off the timing of the play,” Goetz said. “Kenji found himself wide open when he picked it up and walked into a three. We couldn’t have asked for a better shot at the end of the game. We made just enough plays to get the ‘W’.”
Eastview also had 16 points from forward Kayser Hassan, 15 from forward Jamal Ambrose and 11 from guard Sammy Bolger. Hassan, a 6-foot-6 senior in his first varsity season at Eastview, made an impact on both ends of the floor.
“Kayser is one of those guys where you know what you’re going to get every night,” Goetz said. “You’re going to get a great effort, you’re going to get someone who buys into the team attitude, and defensively he’s as tough as anyone out there. It’s nice knowing you have a guy who competes on a nightly basis like he does.”
Eastview’s plan for guarding Holloman was “make him make tough shots,” Goetz said. “He’s going to make shots. We just want to make it tough on him. We had some switches where he had big Jamal (Ambrose) on him, and that was not part of the game plan. Overall, I thought we did a nice job of forcing him into some tough opportunities.”
Scales scored 20 points and senior guard Chet Kloss 13 in Eastview’s victory over Woodbury in the first round of the East Ridge tourney
Three South Suburban Conference teams were in the top 10 of last week’s Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings, with unbeaten Shakopee second, Eastview fifth and Lakeville North eighth. Minnetonka, which gave Eastview its only loss Dec. 16, currently is ranked fourth.
The Lightning players have been told to not expect everything to go smoothly in a conference as competitive as the South Suburban. “What we’ve been talking about as a team is that the game’s full of peaks and valleys,” Goetz said. “One of the neat things about our team this year is when we get in those valleys, we have the leadership to get us out of them.”
