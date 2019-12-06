Tough Mudder: once a hobby, now a vocation

AV resident will open training facility in 2020
Eric Black’s idea of fun is navigating a 5-mile obstacle course as many times as he can for 24 hours straight. Now he wants to help others learn to do the same.
The Apple Valley resident, who has competed in the last two World’s Toughest Mudder races, will open his own Tough Mudder Bootcamp training facility at 14750 Cedar Avenue in early 2020.
Technically, the idea isn’t to train a new generation of Tough Mudder competitors, although a Tough Mudder Bootcamp would be a good place to start. The real purpose is to offer a different kind of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in group settings under the Tough Mudder template. Tough Mudder Bootcamp franchises are in six states, with several others (including Minnesota) expected to be added soon.
Black entered his first local Tough Mudder competition several years ago. He works in industrial sales, but then learned of Tough Mudder Bootcamp franchises. He and his wife Laura will be co-owners of the Apple Valley location.
“I made an email inquiry, and the rest was history,” said Black. “There’s a big fitness community in the Twin Cities, and since we live in Apple Valley, being able to have the facility here was a big plus for us.”
The Tough Mudder workout concept is speedy, group-focused sessions that last about 45 minutes. They use dumbbells and kettlebells instead of traditional barbells, and assault bikes and rowers take the place of treadmills. The center of the gym features what Blake says is called “The Rig,” a series of monkey bars, rings and climbing ropes.
After the workout that establishes a student’s baseline assessment, the routines are designed to be a little different each time.
It also will provide Eric Black a convenient place to stay in shape as he continues his Tough Mudder career (Laura Black also competes in some Tough Mudder races, as well as working on the pit crew for her husband).
“It started the way a lot of things start – with a bunch of buddies sitting at a bar,” Eric Black said. “Then we ended up with four of us going to an event.”
Black worked his way up through eight-hour and 12-hour races until 2018, when he entered the grandaddy of them all – the World’s Toughest Mudder, a 24-hour race with individual and team divisions. The course is a 5-mile circuit with 20 to 25 different obstacles. The winner is the individual or team that completes the most laps in the time period.
The World’s Toughest Mudder, first contested in 2011, features obstacles such as the “Mudderhorn,” an enormous climbing net; the “Arctic Enema,” an ice-water pit into which competitors must dive; and “Electroshock Therapy,” where competitors must run through a series of charged wires, or crawl through the mud on their stomachs to try to avoid the wires. Tough Mudder training and competitions emphasize teamwork, and even in the individual division it’s common for participants to attack certain obstacles in groups.
In his first attempt at the 24-hour world competition in 2018 just outside Atlanta, Black finished 50 miles, or 10 laps. The World’s Toughest Mudder returned to Georgia last month, where Black complete 11 laps (55 miles) to place 140th overall. He was 27th in the men’s 30-34 age division. The winner, Trevor Cichosz of Vancouver, Washington, did 21 laps.
Competitors are usually turning their fastest lap times in the first 25 miles. Later, laps of 90 minutes or longer are common as the racers try to keep moving and survive.
Black left this year’s World’s Toughest Mudder exhausted, elated and ready for more at the 2020 competition in suburban Dallas.
“I wanted to do better than last year and I did, by one lap,” he said. “And there’s still room for improvement. I don’t know if I’ll ever make 100 miles, but I don’t have to be that much faster to go at least one more lap.”
