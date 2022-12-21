South’s Hansen makes it official with Iowa State; Eagan’s Wilson is off to NSDU
Some of the South Suburban Conference’s most dynamic football players are on their way to Division I college programs after signing this week during the National Letter of Intent early period.
Players signing include Lakeville South teammates Carson Hansen and Owen McCloud, Keenan Wilson of Eagan, Braden Mohr of Farmington, Kade Gilbertson of Rosemount and Caleb McGrath of Eastview.
Hansen signed with Iowa State on Wednesday after committing to the Cyclones in June. The running back was the centerpiece of a Lakeville South offense that helped drive the Cougars to an undefeated season in 2020, the Class 6A state championship in 2021 and the state semifinals in 2022. The Associated Press Minnesota Player of the Year, Hansen rushed for 1,727 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, and caught four touchdown passes. He had 65 career touchdowns (56 rushing) and more than 4,500 rushing yards.
McCloud, a linebacker who was the Lakeville South defense’s leading tackler, is headed to North Dakota. As a senior he had 127 tackles (44 unassisted), four interceptions and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Wilson, a senior defensive lineman who signed with North Dakota State, was one of the players responsible for Eagan’s upsurge in 2022. The Wildcats finished 5-4 and had their first winning season in 11 years. Wilson was named Eagan’s Most Valuable Player, played in the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game and was chosen to the Minnesota Vikings All-State team.
North Dakota State, which plays South Dakota State in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision final Jan. 8, has frequently recruited South Suburban Conference players, this year’s Bison roster includes RaJa Nelson, Will Mostaert and Eli Mostaert, all of Lakeville North, Eli Green of Farmington and Cedric Wall of Rosemount.
Mohr will become McCloud’s teammate at North Dakota. The Farmington senior played a number of positions this season, although primarily defensive line. He had 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2022.
Rosemount’s Gilbertson is a recruited walk-on at Iowa State, where he will become Hansen’s teammate. The AP All-State first-team linebacker led a defense that was one of the toughest to score against in Class 6A and helped the Irish reach the 2022 Prep Bowl. He also was a finalist for the Mr. Football Award and played in the high school all-star game. Gilbertson, who won a conference championship in the 200-yard dash last spring, is able to cover a lot of ground at linebacker.
McGrath not only is one of the state’s top punters, the Eastview senior is ranked fourth nationally by Kohl’s Kicking Camps. McGrath signed with Minnesota as a recruited walk-on with a goal of joining his parents as a Gophers athlete. His father Dan pitched for the baseball team and his mother Susan was a volleyball player. Caleb McGrath’s skill set includes the ability to punt conventionally and rugby-style, and with either foot (he punts with his right foot in games). He was named second-team All-State by the AP.
Minnesota also signed Prior Lake linemen Greg Johnson and Martin Owusu and Shakopee defensive back Garrison Monroe.
The National Letter of Intent early signing period runs through Friday. The Division I football signing period reopens Feb. 1, 2023, which also is the first day high school players can sign with Division II colleges.
