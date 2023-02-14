Rosemount, Lakeville North are one victory from state tourney
The unpredictability of playoff hockey was in evidence Feb. 7 as the top seeds in the Section 1AA and 3AA girls tournaments were unable to get past the semifinal round.
Northfield, seeded fourth in 1AA, scored three goals in the final five minutes (the last two into empty nets) to upset top-seeded Lakeville South 5-2. The Raiders, who are defending section champions, play No. 2 seed Lakeville North in the section final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Lakeville North defeated third-seeded Owatonna 2-1 in the other semifinal.
Rosemount forward Anna Shandorf scored the winning goal with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining as the Irish defeated Eastview 2-1 in a Section 3AA semifinal Feb. 11. The Irish will play Cretin-Derham Hall, a 3-2 overtime winner over No. 1 seed Apple Valley, in the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.
Rosemount, the No. 2 seed in the section, is seeking its second trip to the state tournament overall and first since 2011. The Irish (14-11-2) outshot Eastview 38-22 in their semifinal game, including 29-14 over the final two periods, but didn’t take their first lead until Shandorf’s goal late in the third period. Sophie Stramel assisted on the go-ahead goal.
Eastview (6-20-1) took the lead on Lauren Speegle’s power-play goal early in the second period, with Ireland Murphy getting an assist. Rosemount’s Cece Hanson scored with an assist from Zoe Juncker at 14:24 of the second period.
Rosemount and Cretin-Derham Hall did not face each other in the regular season. Fourth-seeded CDH rallied from a two-goal deficit against top-seeded Apple Valley and won on Abigail Broz’s goal at 1:03 of overtime. The Raiders take a 10-17 record into the section final.
Apple Valley (19-7-1) dominated the first two periods of its game against CDH. The Eagles had a 17-7 advantage in shots and took a 2-0 lead on second-period goals by Molly Hentges and Marie Moran. Mazy Ryan assisted on Hentges’ goal, and Makayla Moran and Lilli DeFauw assisted on Marie Moran’s power play goal.
Cretin-Derham outshot Apple Valley 21-6 in the third period and overtime, and scored at even strength and on the power play to tie the game in the third.
Apple Valley’s Moran sisters finished the season as two of the top scorers in Class AA. Makayla, a sophomore forward, had 43 goals and 64 points. Marie, a senior defender who has signed with St. Cloud State, had 22 goals and 35 assists for 57 points.
In Section 3AA quarterfinal action Feb. 8, Rosemount defeated Eagan 2-0 as Hanson and Shandorf each had a goal and assist. Natalie Kendhammer made 31 saves to earn the shutout. Eagan finished 4-19-3.
Apple Valley defeated Hastings 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Makayla Moran scored the Eagles last three goals and assisted on Avery Ryan’s first-period goal.
Eastview defeated Metro-South 2-1 on Feb. 8, with Speegle and Sari Cords scoring. Lily Keefe scored for Metro-South with 1:04 remaining.
Burnsville, the 2022 Section 3AA champion, is part of the new Metro-South co-op program. The Phoenix were 9-16 in their first season.
Lakeville North looks to end a nine-year absence from the state tournament in the Section 1AA final against Northfield. Ashley Wagenbach scored in the first period and Addison Bowlby scored shorthanded in the second as the Panthers (20-7) defeated Owatonna. Kaia Weiland made 19 saves as the Panthers ended Owatonna’s 11-game winning streak.
Lakeville North routed Rochester Mayo 14-0 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal game Feb. 8, outshooting the Spartans 55-2. Bowlby had six goals and two assists. Anna Tomas and Shay Swanson scored two goals each.
As No. 1 seed, Lakeville South received a first-round playoff bye. The South Suburban Conference champion Cougars (21-5) never led in their semifinal game against Northfield, but twice tied the game on goals by Theresa Soltys and Hana Fowler.
Fowler’s goal at 7:42 of the third period made it 2-2. Northfield, however, converted on a power play to take the lead with 4:42 remaining, and the Raiders clinched it with two empty-net goals in the final two minutes.
It’s the second consecutive year a playoff loss to Northfield ended Lakeville South’s season. Last year the Cougars fell to Northfield 2-1 in the Section 1AA final.
Northfield defeated Farmington 5-1 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal Feb. 8, ending the Tigers’ season at 9-17. Morgan Mitchell scored the Tigers’ goal.
Section winners will advance to the state Class AA tournament Feb. 23-25 at Xcel Energy Center. Seedings and quarterfinal pairings will be determined Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.