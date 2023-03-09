Top-seeded teams advance in boys basketball playoffs

Nolan Winter scored 23 points in Lakeville North's Class 4A, Section 1 boys basketball playoff victory over Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday.

 Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

North, Eastview win big in first round

Playoff seedings sometimes are open to criticism from people who believe their ox was gored. But form held in the Section 1 and Section 3 boys basketball tournaments in Class 4A, where every higher-seeded team won in the quarterfinal round Tuesday night.

