Top-seeded teams advance in boys basketball playoffs

Playoff seedings sometimes are open to criticism from people who believe their ox was gored. But form held in the Section 1 and Section 3 boys basketball tournaments in Class 4A, where every higher-seeded team won in the quarterfinal round Tuesday night.
Winners included South Suburban Conference champion and No. 2-ranked Lakeville North, which took care of Rochester John Marshall 81-39 in a Section 1 game, and fifth-ranked Eastview, which crushed Hastings 103-40 in a Section 3 game.
Three South Suburban Conference teams advanced to the semifinals in Section 1, and the same was true in Section 3.
Senior forward Nolan Winter scored 23 points in Lakeville North’s blowout of Rochester John Marshall in Section 1. Also scoring in double figures for North were guard Hudson Vaith (16), forward Will Kutzler (12) and guard Jack Robison (10). The Panthers (24-3) play host to defending section champion Owatonna (20-7) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The other Section 1 semifinal is between SSC rivals Farmington and Lakeville South. No. 2 seed Farmington is the home team for the 7 p.m. tipoff.
Farmington (17-10) raced past Northfield 101-83 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, while Lakeville South (16-11) beat Rochester Mayo 79-65. The Tigers and Cougars tied for fourth place in the South Suburban Conference and split their two regular-season games.
Farmington junior forward Brandon Hrncir scored 26 points against Northfield, leading four Tigers players in double figures.
Two Rochester Mayo players combined for 54 of their team’s 65 points against Lakeville South. The Cougars countered with balance. Ryan Johnson led them with 17 points, and four other players had at least 10.
Myles Adams had 21 points and Jonathan Mekonnen 16 in Eastview’s victory over Hastings. The Lightning (20-7) will play host to Rosemount in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday. Rosemount is 11-16 but has played Eastview tough twice, winning 53-47 on Jan. 19 and losing 68-65 on Feb. 17.
Carter Thiesen scored 17 points and Kyson Leenderts 11 in Rosemount’s 49-34 victory over Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday.
Eagan is host to Bloomington Jefferson in the other Section 3 semifinal Friday night. The Wildcats (15-12) advanced with a 56-42 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday. Max Buslee had 14 points and Austin Carruthers 10 for the Wildcats, who led by two points at halftime before pulling away.
Eli Ocharo and Jo Jo Mitchell had eight points each for Apple Valley, which finished 4-23.
Bloomington Jefferson star guard Daniel Freitag scored 28 points in the Jaguars’ 58-55 quarterfinal victory over Burnsville. Guard J.T. Thornton scored 19 points for the Blaze, which finished 9-17.
