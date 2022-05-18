Burnsville’s softball team ended its regular-season home schedule by holding off Lakeville North 8-7 in a South Suburban Conference game Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday’s victory halted a five-game losing streak for the Blaze, 5-13 overall.
The Panthers, state Class 4A tournament qualifiers in 2021, jumped on the Blaze early as they manufactured two runs to take an early lead, but Burnsville immediately hit back. With two outs and Alex Gerber on third, Lily Kuziej showed off her opposite field power driving a ball deep into the right center field gap for an RBI double. Taylor Larson followed with a single and Skyelar Boxell was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Avery Krumwiede who delivered a single to tie the game 2-2.
Burnsville pitcher Gracie Johnson pitched scoreless innings from the second through the fifth before more fireworks came in the fifth. The Panthers led off the inning with a solo home run and added some singles to take the lead, 4-2. Once again, the Blaze responded right away, with Gerber leading off with a triple and Sid LaMotte hit a no-doubt home run, her team-leading third of the year, to tie the game again.
In the sixth, Blaze catcher Tori Gromacki showed off her arm by throwing out a Lakeville North runner trying to steal second. In the bottom of the sixth the Blaze started with a single by Hannah Zastrow and a bunt single by Gromacki. With some indecision by the North fielders and some heads-up running by Zastrow and Gromacki, the Blaze had two runners in scoring position with nobody out. LaMotte drew a two-out walk to load the bases and Kuziej drilled a two-run single, scoring Zastrow and pinch runner Chloe Dawson. Larson followed with a two-run double, giving Burnsville an 8-4 lead going into the final inning.
Lakeville North loaded the bases with no outs and quickly made a dent in the lead, making it 8-7. An alert play by Krumwiede to get the lead runner gave Burnsville a much-needed first out. But with two outs, North had the bases loaded again. A grounder to LaMotte at third base finally ended the threat.
Burnsville, 3-13 in conference play, finished its regular season at Prior Lake on Wednesday, after this edition went to press. Burnsville will play next week in the Class 4A, Section 2 tournament at Miller Park in Eden Prairie, with first-round games expected to be Tuesday, May 24.
