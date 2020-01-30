South, North among six teams within four points of lead
They’re racing six wide in South Suburban Conference boys hockey over the final three weeks of the regular season.
Four points separate conference leader Rosemount from Burnsville and Eagan, the teams tied for fifth place. Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Prior Lake are in second through fourth place. Any of the six could win the conference with a well-timed hot streak.
“That’s what makes these games fun,” Lakeville South junior defenseman Griffin Ludtke said. “At the same time, you know you have to be on your game every night, or you can lose.”
It also means the Cougars had precious little time to savor Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Lakeville North at Hasse Arena. They needed to prepare to play Rosemount at 7 p.m. Thursday at home in a game that could say a lot about South’s chances to win the conference. Rosemount and South both are 8-3 in conference play. Rosemount has 18 points to Lakeville South’s 16 because the Irish have a four-point victory over Apple Valley, which is facing the other SSC teams only once each this season. Lakeville South plays its four-pointer against Apple Valley at home at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Also still in the race for the conference title are Lakeville North (17 points), Prior Lake (16) and Burnsville and Eagan (14 each).
“Every year it’s the same thing,” South coach Janne Kivihalme said. “There’s a lot of parity in the conference and even teams that aren’t at the top of the standings can take it to you. We learned that against Eastview (a 4-3 home-ice loss Jan. 18). We weren’t ready to play and they took it to us.”
Lakeville South (12-6 overall) had been in a bit of a skid in late December and early January, going 3-5 in an eight-game stretch. Last week, the Cougars outscored Shakopee and Lakeville North by a combined 11-1 in two victories.
“We’ve been trying to improve in our D-zone, and we were better last week,” said Ludtke, who has committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. “Our goaltending has been excellent all year, and we have forwards who can convert their scoring chances.”
Jed England, Zach Oelrich and Cade Ahrenholz scored in the second period as South took a 3-1 lead over North on Saturday night. In the third, Reis Calderon scored at even strength and Jack Novak scored shorthanded. South goalie Cody Ticen made 25 saves.
Ben Konik scored in the second period for Lakeville North, 11-6-1 overall and 7-4-1 in the conference. The Panthers were going for a regular-season sweep against Lakeville South following their 4-1 victory over the Cougars on Dec. 12. The Lakeville teams are likely to be the top two seeds in next month’s Section 1AA playoffs.
North resumes its pursuit of the conference championship Thursday at Shakopee and Saturday at Burnsville. Both games are 7 p.m.
The South-North game, as expected, drew an overflow crowd to Hasse Arena last Saturday. “In that game you could be playing against your best friends, kids you grew up playing hockey with,” Ludtke said. “But you can’t let it affect you. At the end of the day it’s another conference game you need to win. But obviously it’s a lot of fun to play.”
