Farmington withstood an Eden Prairie comeback in the state Class AA girls basketball quarterfinals, but Lakeville North’s rally came up short against St. Michael-Albertville.
The Tigers’ 58-54 victory Wednesday afternoon sends them to the semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday Williams Arena against STMA, which held on to defeat North 67-58. Undefeated Hopkins, the defending Class 4A champion, plays Stillwater in the other semifinal at 6 p.m.
Lakeville North will play Eden Prairie in a consolation semifinal game at noon Thursday at Concordia University, St. Paul.
Farmington (28-2), making its first appearance in the state tournament, led the entire second half but could never get comfortable. Eden Prairie twice cut the Tigers’ lead to a point, including 55-54 with 1 minute, 3 seconds remaining. The Eagles had possession and a chance to take the lead in the final minute, but Peyton Blandin made a steal for Farmington. Free throws by Paige Kindseth, Sophie Hart and Blandin sealed the victory.
Blandin led the Tigers with 18 points and made all three three-pointers she attempted. Kindseth had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Hart scored six points and brought down 16 rebounds. Katelyn Mohr scored 11 points and had three three-pointers.
St. Michael-Albertville made a tournament-record 13 three-pointers in its victory over Lakeville North. Most of the Knights’ long-range damage took place in the first half, when they made 11 threes and took a 45-25 lead into the break.
Lakeville North pulled within 63-56 with about one minute to play but couldn’t get closer. Guards Lauren Jensen and Sarah Kuma combined to score 39 of North’s 58 points, with Jensen leading the Panthers with 22. Guard Morgan Robison had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Lakeville North (18-11) is playing in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive year and the sixth time in the last seven years.
