Farmington wrapped up a dominating performance in the Section 1AA girls hockey playoffs by defeating Northfield 4-0 in the championship game Thursday in Owatonna.
Sophomore forward Sam Moehle had two goals and one assist and Ryleigh Furlong made 15 saves for the Tigers, who won their second consecutive section championship and third in four years.
Farmington (18-10) advances to the state tournament Thursday, Feb. 20, at Xcel Energy Center. The Tigers' opponent in the Class AA quarterfinals will be determined Saturday. Farmington finished fifth in the state tourney in 2017 and 2019.
The Tigers have won seven of their last nine games. They outscored three section opponents 23-3.
Northfield (17-10), which upset No. 1 seeded Lakeville South 2-1 in the semifinal round, fell behind 2-0 in the first period of the championship game and never got back in it. Farmington outshot Northfield 19-6 in the first period, with Jayden Seifert and Grace Auge scoring. Moehle added goals in the second and third periods.
More about the Tigers' section championship will appear later at sunthisweek.com and next week in the the Dakota County Tribune print edition.
