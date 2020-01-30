Tigers turn up the pressure

Farmington girls roll past Eastview, tie for SSC lead
When Farmington is playing its best, opponents struggle to keep up.
The Tigers’ high-energy, high-pressure style has paid off to the tune of 17 victories in 19 girls basketball games. Many of those games played out like last Friday, when Farmington grabbed an early lead and wore down Eastview in the second half of a 69-30 victory.
“The fast break is a big part of our offense,” said Tigers coach Liz Carpentier, whose team averages 70 points a game. “We push the ball so well and I think it wears teams down over the course of a 36-minute game.
“We need to dictate what type of pace the other team is playing. We play aggressive half-court defense. We’re on people. It’s tough for the other team to get a shot off most of the time. As long as we’re rebounding, we’re good at being able to push the pace.”
While the Tigers were winning Friday’s game at Eastview, they were getting a huge favor from conference rival Lakeville North, which beat Rosemount 77-63. That meant Farmington and Rosemount were tied for the South Suburban Conference lead at 9-1 starting the week, with third-place Apple Valley two games behind. Farmington defeated Eagan 75-35 on Tuesday will play at Burnsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers were able to dominate against Eastview without starting guard Paige Kindseth, one of four Farmington players that average at least 11 points a game. Kindseth recently had surgery to repair torn ankle ligaments and is wearing a boot. She is targeting a return for the section playoffs.
Kindseth’s absence has allowed Farmington to show off another of its strengths – its deep roster. Guards Morgan Ebel, Rose Wille and Maleah Scott have picked up some of the minutes Kindseth had been playing.
“Morgan Ebel has been tremendous – rebounding, playing defense, shooting the ball well,” Carpentier said. “Rose Wille and Maleah Scott have taken on more comfortable roles. They’re playing with so much confidence.”
Friday, senior guard Molly Mogensen led the Tigers with 18 points, with guard Peyton Blandin and center Sophie Hart scoring 11 each. Ebel and Katelyn Mohr scored nine apiece.
Farmington held Eastview (6-12 overall, 4-7 SSC) to 11 points in the second half. Senior guard Isabella Tatum had 11 points for the Lightning, who lost to Shakopee 41-30 on Tuesday and will be on the road at Eagan on Friday.
The Tigers, ranked third in Class 4A, are seeking their school’s first trip to the state girls basketball tournament. Farmington was favored to do that last season, but lost to Lakeville North on a last-second basket in the Section 1 final (Lakeville North was moved to Section 3 this season, with Farmington remaining in Section 1). With a month remaining until the playoffs, the Tigers’ challenge is to stay sharp. Carpentier has found at least one effective way to keep her team from getting stale.
“We scrimmage boys,” she said. “Once a week we bring the boys in. I think this team is on a mission. They are going to play intense every night. Some nights we’re more businesslike, but they know what the big games are, and they’ll get up for those games. They’ve done a great job of taking care of business.”
