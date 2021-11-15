Hard work. Talent. Mental fortitude. Resilience. All these and more were on display at Section 1AA girls swimming and diving meet.
Farmington
For the Tigers, hard work paid off as they repeated as Section 1AA champions on Nov. 12. Farmington narrowly edged Rochester Century with 374.5 points to Century’s 361.5.
“We had an incredible prelims which set us up nicely for finals and there was awesome energy through the entire meet,” said Farmington coach Jen Marshall, who also was named Section 1AA Coach of the Year. “We knew going into the meet that it was going to be a battle but the girls were focused and knew what they had to do to repeat as section champs.”
Individual winners included junior diver Jordyn Schmucker with 395.95 points (11 dives), senior Maddie Grimm in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 6.58 seconds, and junior Camille Gehrke in the 100 freestyle (51.68 seconds). Each first place in an individual event contributed 20 points to team totals.
The Tigers also had two first-place relays, which scored 40 team points each. The first-place 200 medley relay of Grimm and Gehrke, together with Faith Ring and Hannah Ryan, finished in 1:47.50, below the state qualifying cutoff, and handily beat Rochester Mayo by over one second. Gehrke went on to anchor the 400 freestyle relay with MacKenzie Roach, Sommer Krause and Anna Speratos swimming the first three legs. Farmington swam 3:34.11 in the 400 freestyle relay to beat Rochester Century.
“Everyone stepped up and it was a total team effort,” Marshall said.
Grimm, who was voted Section 1AA Swimmer of the Year, set a meet record of 1:03.83 in the 100 breaststroke preliminaries. In the Nov. 12 finals in Rochester, she squared off with senior Ava Gustafson of Rochester Mayo. Gustafson and Grimm clawed to a photo finish with Gustafson taking the Section 1AA title in 1:03.97, only .06 ahead of Grimm. Both swimmers advance to this week’s state meet at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Lakeville North
The Lakeville North Panthers were the face of resilience. Disappointments in their first races of the evening came to a head in the 50 freestyle with Payton Hultgren missing the state cutoff by three hundredths of a second, and the 100 freestyle, where sophomore Izzy Satterlee missed qualifying by one hundredth of a second.
North used a mid-meet break to change its mindset, and it worked. Coming off the break, sophomore McKenna Hultgren swam 58.06 in the 100 butterfly to finish third and beat the state cutoff.
Then, Payton Hultgren and Satterlee had a chance at redemption.
North’s 200 freestyle relay needed a 1:40.00 to qualify for state and entered the section meet with a 1:47.28 seed time. Payton Hultgren, Payton Warns and Addie Marsolek handed off to Satterlee, who swam the fastest split in the pool (23.93) as the Panthers finished third in 1:39.27 to advance to state.
“We had a very good meet with many lifetime bests,” said North head coach Dan Schneider. “Although we missed a few chances to qualify for state in a couple events by hundredths of a second, the girls came back from some adversity and were able to finish the second half of the meet strong.”
The second half of the section meet saw sisters McKenna and Payton Hultgren finish first and second in the 100 backstroke to qualify for state. McKenna’s winning time was 58.82 and Payton finished in 59.42.
“I can’t remember if we have ever had any team in our section have sisters go 1-2 in an event,” Schneider said. “I think that is pretty unique.”
The Hultgrens had a brief break before gearing up for the 400 freestyle relay.
Paired with Payton Warns and anchored again by Satterlee, the relay team entered with a 3:50.71 seed time and needed to drop 11 seconds to qualify for state. The Hultgrens and Warns, who had just competed individually, swam 55- and 56-second splits to hold fourth-place and stay within striking distance of qualifying. Rested anchor Satterlee then swam a 52.44 leg as North finished in 3:39.64, qualifying by four-hundredths of a second.
“There is no ‘I’ in team,” said Joanne Newton, Satterlee’s mother. “She took it in the chin twice ... (but) even though her individual events didn’t go as she was hoping for, there is beauty in being a part of the team.”
Lakeville South
Lakeville South eighth-grader Ana Clemon leads the Cougars’ corps of young swimmers, anchoring South’s 200 medley relay to fifth place in the section finals in 1:50.77. Clemon’s 50 freestyle split of 23.92 was third fastest. She followed with 24.48 in the 50 freestyle for sixth place, and came in fifth in the 100 freestyle in 53.67.
Kayla Gross is another developing talent for South. Gross finished the 100 butterfly in 59.05 for fifth overall. Gross paired with Clemon, senior Laura Cochran and senior Maddy Rateliff for the 200 freestyle relay, where South took fourth in 1:40.69, more than two seconds faster than its seed time.
Seventh-grader Kylie Huehne roared onto the boards at sections, claiming the consolation championship in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.78, a second off her entry time. She was the only seventh-grader to appear on the board for breaststroke. South narrowly missed advancing its relays and individual swimmers to state, but finished fifth in the section team standings and looks well positioned for the 2022 season.
Diving
Farmington’s Jordyn Schmucker, the Section 1AA Diver of the Year, and South sophomore Daphne Fox rose to the top in the Section 1AA diving competition Nov. 11 in Northfield.
Schmucker jumped to an early lead in her first five dives with Fox closely trailing. During the second round of diving, Fox and Schmucker exchanged the lead while putting some highly technical skills on display for the crowd. Fox entered the final rounds of the evening with the lead and momentum, but Schmucker (most recently ranked third in MN) saved some of her best for last and ultimately took the title. Fox, another of South’s rising stars and a top-eight finisher at State last year, was second with 342.90 points and will face Schmucker again at the state meet.
Awards
Farmington and the Lakeville schools not only had good seasons in the pool, they earned the Academic Gold Standard for team grade-point averages of 3.75 or higher. Farmington’s team GPA was 3.96, Lakeville North’s was 3.93 and Lakeville South’s was 3.88.
Farmington’s John Tegg was the Section 1AA Diving Coach of the Year, giving the Tigers a sweep of the section’s individual awards.
State meet
Class AA diving preliminaries are 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Minnesota. Swimming preliminaries are 6 p.m. Friday, with swimming and diving finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. Live-streaming is available at prepspotlight.tv. Tickets will be sold online only; information is available at mshsl.org/tickets.
Section 1AA local results
Farmington (F), Lakeville North (N), Lakeville South (S), state qualifier (*)
200 medley relay: (F)*Faith Ring, Maddie Grimm, Hannah Ryan, Camille Gehrke, 1st; (S) Anna Olson, Madelyn Rateliff, Laura Cochran, Ana Clemon, 5th.
200 freestyle: (N) Izzy Satterlee, 4th; (F) Molly Johnson, 5th; (F) Sommer Krause, 6th; (F) Anna Speratos, 7th; (N) Ashley Miranda-Limon, 8th.
200 individual medley: (F)*Grimm, 1st; (F) MacKenzie Roach, 5th; (F) Ring, 6th; (N) Leah Loftus, 8th; (S) Olson, consolation champion.
50 freestyle: (F)*Gehrke, 2nd; (N) Payton Hultgren, 5th; (S) Clemon, 6th.
Diving: (F)*Jordyn Schmucker, 1st; (S)*Daphne Fox, 2nd; (S) Leah Schonthaler, 8th.
100 butterfly: (N)*McKenna Hultgren, 3rd; (S) Kayla Gross, 5th; (F) Roach, 7th; (S) Cochran, 8th.
100 freestyle: (F)*Gehrke, 1st; (N) Satterlee, 3rd; (S) Clemon, 5th; (F) Krause, 6th; (F) Speratos, 7th; (N) Payton Warns, consolation champion.
500 freestyle: (F) Johnson, 5th; (N) Miranda-Limon, 7th; (S) Kamela Flottemesch, 8th; (N) Helen Zenner, consolation champion.
200 freestyle relay: (F)*Roach, Krause, Sarah Homme, Katherine Homme, 2nd; (N)*Payton Hultgren, Warns, Addie Marsolek, Satterlee, 3rd; (S) Cochran, Rateliff, Gross, Clemon, 4th.
100 backstroke: (N)*McKenna Hultgren, 1st; (N)*Payton Hultgren, 2nd; (N) Warns, 6th; (S) Olson 7th; (N) Alexa Van Dyne consolation champion.
100 breaststroke: (F)*Grimm, 2nd; (F)*Ring 4th (tie); (S) Kylie Huehne, consolation champion.
400 freestyle relay: (F)*Roach, Krause, Speratos, Gehrke, 1st; (N)*Payton Hultgren, Warns, McKenna Hultgren, Satterlee, 4th; (S) Olson, Ava White, Kelsey Jorgensen, Lauren Hanback, 6th.
Team scores: 1st, Farmington 374.5; 4th, Lakeville North 270; 5th Lakeville South 250.
