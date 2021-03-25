Three Farmington players in state girls hockey tourney for fourth time
Preparing for the state tournament is equal parts exciting and poignant for Farmington girls hockey players Brenna Fuhrman, Jayden Seifert and Carly Lancaster.
Exciting because it’ll be the fourth time in their careers they have gotten to skate at Xcel Energy Center. Poignant because it will be the last time it happens as Farmington players. The three will take part in their fourth state tournament when the Tigers (11-8-1) face undefeated and No. 1-seeded Andover in the Class AA quarterfinals Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Tigers have eight seniors on their roster, but only Fuhrman, Seifert and Lancaster were on the varsity roster when Farmington reached the state tourney in 2017. After losing to Lakeville South in the Section 1AA final in 2018, the Tigers have gone to state the last three years.
“It’s been fun to watch them grow, fun to see them go through the recruiting process and get Division I offers,” coach Jon Holmes said. “It’ll be a bittersweet moment with those girls this week. It’s tough to watch them go, but it’s why we do what we do – to get them ready for the next level.”
Fuhrman and Seifert, both defenders, will remain in Minnesota to play college hockey, Furhman at Minnesota Duluth and Seifert at Minnesota State Mankato. Lancaster, a forward, is not planning to play hockey in college but Holmes said she would have had Division I opportunities.
“There are eight of us seniors. The memory of playing with them all five years is a good one to have,” Seifert said.
Asked to contrast how she felt during state tournament week as an eighth-grader, Seifert added, “I was probably more nervous then because we were so young and didn’t know what it would be like. Now we have the experience and we’re more prepared.”
At the same time, Lancaster said, a lot more is expected of the them now “because we’re the leaders of the team, versus in eighth grade we sat back and watched and tried to learn. Now I think we’re in a position to win.”
That won’t be easy against an Andover team that is the defending Class AA champion, has a 27-game winning streak and bulldozed the Northwest Suburban Conference. The Huskies are 20-0, with 17 of those victories by six goals or more. Their closest game was a 4-1 victory over Maple Grove.
Andover has seven future Division I players including Peyton Hemp, a University of Minnesota commit who centers the Huskies’ top line.
“They have a lot of power at forward, so for us I think it starts in our D zone,” Fuhrman said. “We have to try to shut them down as much as we can.”
This is the third consecutive year Farmington has played Andover in the state quarterfinals. The first two didn’t go well for the Tigers; they lost 7-1 and 6-0. How can they change the outcome this time?
“We know what they’re going to bring. We have to rely on our defense, Jayden and Brenna for sure, with their ability to play at an elite level,” Holmes said. “Then we have to rely on our first line (Lancaster, Sadie Long and Sam Moehle), which I think is one of the best five lines in the state.”
The top line carried the load in Farmington’s 3-2 victory over Lakeville South in the Section 1AA final last Friday at Schmitz-Maki Arena. Holmes frequently double-shifted his top line, hoping to tire out South’s top line of Taylor Otremba, Ryann Wright and Claire Enright.
“Our strategy against South was slightly counterintuitive,” Holmes said. “We wanted their first line out there as much as they possibly could. We wanted them to get tired. We wanted them to try to match us. It worked, because by the second period they were gassed. They were dumping the puck.
“Against Andover the strategy will be different because their second line is as good as anyone else’s first line. We’ll have to be aware of how we use our first line but still trying to strategize as best we can.”
Farmington and South swapped the lead in the second period of the section final, with Seifert opening the scoring on the power play. The Cougars (14-5-1) responded with goals by Enright and Wright 25 seconds apart. Lakeville South had the lead only 51 seconds before Moehle scored to tie the game.
It remained tied until the final minute of the third period when Tigers defender Madison Kadrlik took a sharp-angle shot that appeared to deflect into the net off South goalie Lauren Sorvari’s skate. The goal with 36 seconds remaining was Kadrlik’s first of the season.
“We not only wanted to get that first line of ours out there as much as possible and make South match it, we wanted our defenders to act as the fourth forward,” Holmes said. “All week we were running plays to get our defensemen in those situations. It was good for us to see the girls work hard at something all week and have it pay off.”
Farmington spent much of the season battling back from a 2-5-1 start, during which “we outshot every team by double digits, but our puck luck was the worst I’ve ever seen,” Holmes said. “I’ve never seen a team hit crossbars and pipes and the knob of the goalie’s stick as often as we did.”
The Tigers also dropped their final two regular-season games when they were playing with a shortened bench because their junior varsity – which has players that also would take some shifts in varsity games – had played a game against a team that had a COVID-19 exposure. Farmington expects to have its full varsity roster available for the Andover game.
And the Tigers wouldn’t mind if their record, which is the worst among the Class AA tournament qualifiers, causes opponents to overlook them. Andover's record is filled with blowout victories over Northwest Suburban Conference opponents. Like most Minnesota teams this season, the Huskies played almost exclusively within their own conference and didn't play the non-conference games against high-powered opponents they would schedule in a normal season.
In the state quarterfinals, “hopefully we can give them a game they weren’t quite ready for,” Holmes said.
