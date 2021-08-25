Tigers relieved to return to their routine

Farmington looking to remain in Class 6A top 10
Farmington finished 2020 as one of the best football teams in Class 6A, but in some ways the Tigers felt unfulfilled.
They sprinted to a 5-1 regular-season record and No. 6 state ranking in relative anonymity because crowds were limited to a couple hundred family members. Hearing the coaches when they shouted instructions from the sideline wasn’t a problem. And that wasn’t all they could hear.
“We could hear our moms yelling at us, too,” said Tigers senior captain Ben Buesgens.
Then the playoffs came and the Tigers found themselves sitting out through no fault of their own. Two opponents had to back out of postseason games because of COVID-19 exposures, putting the Tigers in the likely unprecedented situation of winning a section championship without playing.
Farmington found out the morning of its scheduled second playoff game that its opponent couldn’t make it. “It wasn’t even bittersweet, it was just bitter,” co-head coach Jon Pieper said. “Finding out late that the game wasn’t happening and then having to explain it to the seniors was so difficult.”
This year the Tigers are preparing to chase championships, but they also crave normalcy. Buesgens and three other Farmington captains – Rod Finley, Connor Weed and Zach Cochnauer – want the experience of being escorted to the field by the school’s marching band, and they want to hear the buzz generated by a typical Friday night high school football crowd.
“Hopefully we can have a student section and a lot of fans out there to cheer for us,” Weed said.
The Tigers believe they can have a team that packed houses will want to cheer for. The 2020 team was loaded with seniors in the starting lineup, but in a number of cases they were backed up by players eagerly waiting for their chance.
That group includes Weed, who is expected to take over at quarterback in addition to playing defensive back.
Finley played defensive back last season. On offense, he was the Tigers’ second-leading rusher and is likely to get more chances to carry the ball this season. Buesgens will play receiver and linebacker.
Cochnauer, a 300-pound senior, is expected to be one of the state’s top offensive linemen. He has committed to Missouri State University. He’s one of several large linemen in the Tigers’ program.
“We think our starters will match up with anybody,” co-head coach Rick Sutton said. “We’re a little concerned about our depth, that’s the biggest thing. But the kids are talented at every position group. It’s a matter of (the starters) staying healthy and developing the guys behind them.”
Two juniors, linebacker Zach Dahl and lineman Braden Mohr, will have the opportunity to be impact players on the Farmington defense. So too will Tanner Olson, a senior linebacker.
“All of them got a good number of reps on the defensive side of the ball, and another year in the weightroom has really shown out here,” Pieper said.
Farmington was deep in senior receivers last year and their graduation creates openings for a new group. Brendan Ebel, a senior this season, could be among the players taking advantage of the opportunity.
Sutton and Pieper were assistant coaches at Farmington in 2020 under head coach Adam Fischer, who stepped down in the spring to take a school administration job in his hometown of Parkston, South Dakota. They presented to Farmington administration the idea of a shared head coaching position that would allow Sutton and Pieper to retain many of the hands-on duties they had as assistant coaches. Pieper will be co-defensive coordinator with Glenn Mogensen. Sutton will be offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator.
Sutton, a Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member, has been a head coach at four other schools, most recently Eagan.
Farmington’s captains said they have seen little change in the daily routine and playbooks under the new head coaches, which Pieper and Sutton said was their intent.
“The positions we were in before, we were a big part of what the systems were already,” Sutton said. “It’s stuff the players were already familiar with, so we were able to move fast.”
As talented as the Tigers are, their attitude has impressed the coaches even more. The players have been able to do more things in person and as a group, as opposed to last season when they had to be more mindful of COVID-19 protocol.
“You can tell we’re a lot more ready, a lot more connected as a group,” Finley said.
“They’re probably looking at it from the perspective of not knowing when their last snap is going to be out here,” Pieper said. “If we’ve learned anything over the last year it’s that your time out here is limited and you never know when your last snap will be. They have had unbelievable focus.”
Tigers football
(All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 2 (Thur.): at Burnsville
Sept. 10: Eden Prairie
Sept. 17: Shakopee
Sept. 24: at Lakeville South
Oct. 1: at Edina
Oct. 8: Rosemount
Oct. 14 (Thur.): Lakeville North
Oct. 21 (Thur.): Wayzata (6 p.m.)
