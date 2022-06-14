Two-run sixth inning gives Farmington 3-2 victory over Park
Giving up two runs in the first inning of a state tournament game would unnerve a lot of pitchers. For Zach Dohrmann, it was just another day at the office.
“That’s usually how it goes,” the Farmington senior said with a grin.
What happened next was familiar, too. Opponents suddenly found it tough to score against Dohrmann, which bought the Tigers time to come back. Farmington scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead, Dohrmann closed it out in the seventh, and the Tigers defeated Park of Cottage Grove 3-2 in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday at CHS Field.
Defending state champion Farmington (22-3), which has won 20 of its last 21 games, will play Maple Grove in the semifinals at noon Wednesday at CHS Field, with the winner advancing to the Class 4A championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Target Field.
With 10 returning player from the 2021 state champions, the Tigers know better than to panic over allowing a couple of runs early.
“The same thing happened last year against Minnetonka in the semis,” Dohrmann said. “I was pitching and let in two runs in the first inning. Bottom of the first, we came right back and put up three. That didn’t happen today, but the whole game we were battling, putting it in play.
“It shows the resilience and experience we have playing at such a big level. We have 14 (college baseball) commits and they’ve all been in a big spot at one time or another.”
Several Tigers delivered in big spots in the sixth inning. Ethan Coyer led off with a one-hop double off the left field fence. Dom Vogel singled to right field, and pinch runner Nathan Bartell stopped as third base as the Wolfpack threw home. Vogel took second on the throw.
Park changed pitchers, replacing starter Brady Drkula with Jackson Tessman. On the first pitch he saw from Tessman, Tigers senior Drew Conrad dropped one over the drawn-in infield to score the tying run. Two batters later, Mason Conrad singled to left field, sending his brother home from second with the go-ahead run.
“I was sitting fastball ready, hoping to get one right over the zone and put it out there to give us a chance of taking the lead. That’s exactly what happened,” Mason Conrad said.
Drew Conrad had three hits and drove in the Tigers’ first two runs. “I always trust (Drew) to make a play,” Mason Conrad said. “Our whole team, we trust each other a lot. If someone gets in a situation we all have that trust that he’s going to make a play.”
Farmington and Park played for the 2012 Class 4A championship at Target Field, with the Tigers winning a back-and-forth slugfest 12-10. This year Park repeated as Section 3 champion, no-hitting Rosemount in a 1-0 victory in the final.
Park had three of its four hits in the first inning, scoring two runs. “They came out swinging. I was hitting outside corners on curveballs and fastballs the first inning and they were just going the other way,” Dohrmann said. “You’ve got to give credit where it’s due. They had some nice at-bats.”
Dohrmann, having success with first-pitch curveballs, didn’t allow a hit after the third inning. Before long, the Tigers had the lead. Farmington coach Jon Graff said he thought the Tiger hitters would put together some good at-bats in the late innings.
“The third time through the order gives the advantage to the hitters,” Graff said. “The more you see a pitcher, the more you know what he’s got and he can’t fool you as much. I firmly believed if we kept grinding away something was going to happen.”
Farmington started the season ranked first in Class 4A, dropped out of the top spot briefly after a 2-2 start, then regained it during its hot streak. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the section.
They not only don’t mind the No. 1 ranking, “they love it,” Graff said. “Coming into this season, with 10 guys coming back from last year’s state team, the talk all along was we’ve got to get back there. We’ve got pitching like you can’t believe and we’ve been playing great defense.”
They’re also a team that thrives on playoff baseball. Farmington has won 12 consecutive postseason games over the last two seasons.
“It’s playoff baseball, the most important time of the year, and we’re all ready for it,” Mason Conrad said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.