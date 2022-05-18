Farmington baseball on verge of wrapping up SSC championship
A slow start is in the distant past for the Farmington baseball team, which won 14 consecutive games and has taken control of the South Suburban Conference race.
The Tigers, defending state Class 4A champions, have clinched a share of the conference title. They had a chance to win it outright Wednesday at Rosemount in a game played after this edition went to press. Rosemount is the only team with a chance to catch Farmington and tie for the SSC championship. If the Tigers need a second chance for the outright championship, they’ll have it Thursday at home against Lakeville North.
Farmington, ranked first in Class 4A, started 2-2 before going on the winning streak, which consisted of 12 victories over South Suburban Conference opponents and two over potential Section 1 playoff opponents. In only two of the 14 games did the Tigers allow more than two runs.
Farmington started the week with back-to-back blowouts of Shakopee and Burnsville in South Suburban Conference play. Gabe Bombardier had a triple, home run and four runs batted in as the Tigers routed Shakopee 15-2 on Monday. Kyle Hrncir drove in three runs, Matt Hinnenkamp had two doubles and Mason Conrad scored three runs and drove in two. Zach Dohrmann pitched the first five innings of the six-inning game, holding Shakopee to two hits and one earned run.
A 15-4 victory over Burnsville on Tuesday was the third game in a row Farmington scored more than 10 runs. Mason Conrad was 5-for-5 with four RBI. Bombardier, who hit another homer, was one of five Farmington players with two RBI, the others being Connor Weed, Ethan Coyer, Hinnenkamp and Hrncir.
Farmington broke open the Burnsville game with seven runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth. Winning pitcher Hunter Frost worked the first five innings.
The offensive surge means several Farmington players now have attention-getting statistics. Mason Conrad, Hinnenkamp and Hrncir have averages at or above .400. Hinnenkamp’s on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) was above 1.100, and he reached base in approximately 56 percent of his at-bats.
Farmington is the likely top seed in the Class 4A, Section 1 playoffs tentatively scheduled to begin Memorial Day (May 30). Lakeville South, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Mayo are the other teams in the double-elimination tournament, which will run through June 7. Winner goes to the state tournament beginning June 14.
