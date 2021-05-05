Pitching, defense propel Farmington to No. 4 state ranking
Pitching and defense continued to be Farmington’s calling cards in a 5-0 victory at Burnsville on Monday that kept the Tigers in the South Suburban Conference lead.
Zach Dohrmann pitched the first six innings for the Tigers, allowing four hits, and Alex Berreth pitched a scoreless seventh with three strikeouts as the Tigers improved to 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the conference. Burnsville is 1-9 in the SSC.
Although it was Farmington’s first shutout of the season, the Tigers have been consistently difficult to score against. They have allowed only 18 runs in 11 games and have held opponents to two runs or fewer nine times. Their team earned-run average is 1.70.
Pitching and defense have helped propel Farmington to fourth in the state coaches association Class 4A rankings.
The Tigers, who are averaging almost six runs a game, got the most out of five hits in Monday’s game against Burnsville. Berreth had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Noah Drusch and Travis Ruesink also had RBIs. The Tigers’ fifth run scored on a wild pitch.
Ethan Voss pitched the first five innings for Burnsville, allowing two earned runs and striking out eight. He also doubled for one of the Blaze’s five hits.
Farmington defeated 2019 state Class 4A runner-up New Prague 5-4 in a non-conference game last Friday. New Prague also is defending champion in Section 1, Farmington’s postseason section. Tigers third baseman Garrett Meihofer drove in the game-winning run.
The Tigers played at Prior Lake on Wednesday and will be at Lakeville South at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Their next home game is 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, against Shakopee.
Baseball notes
• In addition to being the only team to defeat Farmington so far this season, Eagan is the team closest to the Tigers in the South Suburban race. The Wildcats were 8-2 in the SSC and 10-2 overall after a 3-2 victory over Lakeville South on Monday.
Wildcats starter Daniel Biancamano achieved a rarity in the pitch-count era – a complete game. He needed only 80 pitches to get through seven innings, holding South to four hits and striking out four.
Sam Schachtman, Lincoln Berry and Mason Amann had two hits each for Eagan, and Schachtman drove in two runs.
Justin Loer worked the first five innings for Lakeville South (5-5), and Ryan Baumgartner had two hits.
Eagan, ranked seventh in Class 4A, defeated Farmington 2-1 on April 26 and will have a rematch with the Tigers in Farmington on May 13. The seventh-ranked Wildcats played Lakeville North on Wednesday and will face Eastview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Goat Hill Park.
• Eastview and Rosemount were tied for third in the conference at 6-4 following Monday’s play. Lakeville North (5-5) rallied to defeat Rosemount 10-9 on Monday, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Eastview defeated Shakopee 6-4 on Monday, taking the lead in the fourth inning on a three-run homer by pinch hitter Jack Pepin. Brady Steensen and Aaron Lagios each had two hits and one run batted in.
