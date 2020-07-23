Tigers’ Hart keeps an eye on present and future

Division I-bound center wants to help Farmington get back to state
Sophie Hart has needed to have a dual focus this summer.
As a captain for the Farmington girls basketball team, she’s helping new players prepare to contribute to a Tigers team that hopes to win a state championship after having that opportunity taken away in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, she also has to be cognizant of the long term. Last week she committed to North Carolina State University and is due to join the Wolfpack women’s team in 2021. College basketball, and North Carolina State, will demand different things of her.
Hart can be a dominant player now. But both she and her high school coach, Liz Carpentier, believe Hart will be a different player when she reaches college.
“They play through the post,” Hart said of North Carolina State. “They have a ‘True 5’ player, as I call it, a back-to-the-basket post player. She will also pop out to the three (-point line), which is something I want to develop when I get to college. I’m going to stay as a back-to-the-basket player, but I’m going to add to my game.”
Farmington also runs things through its post player, probably even more so in 2020-21 during Hart’s final season of high school basketball. But fans might not see her taking a lot of three-pointers. Basketball is about matchups, and few high school teams have a player with Hart’s scoring, rebounding, passing, defense and shot-blocking capabilities, all in a 6-foot-4 package. The Tigers can maximize Hart’s matchup advantages when she’s near the basket.
“High school and college are different games,” Carpentier said. “She knows from our conversations that her high school team needs her to be efficient around the basket, both offensively and defensively. We have perimeter scoring and many options. (Perimeter shooting) is not necessarily her game right now, but she will work on it in practice and she will continue to develop for the next level, where they’re going to ask her to do more of that. Sophie is going to get there, add it to her game, and you’re going to see a completely different player at the collegiate level.”
Even though she has already selected a college, Hart figures to be one of the state’s most-watched players in 2020-21. ESPN ranked her 40th nationally in the class of 2021 and the top Minnesota player. Hart is the only Minnesotan in the top 100.
“Sophie is special. In Minnesota she is ranked the No. 1 post, by far,” Carpentier said. “There’s not a lot of true 5s. She likes to play physical and likes to play with her back to the basket, and it goes back to what her high school team needs.
“There are so many different situations in the post. If she gets doubled, she can pass out of it, but she can also shoot over double-teams. If she shoots an occasional three, that’s fine and you might see some of that this year. But she’s going to be very tough to guard.”
Hart averaged 16.9 points and was the scoring leader for a Farmington team that went 29-2 last season. The Tigers advanced to the state Class 4A championship game against undefeated Hopkins, which featured University of Connecticut-bound guard Paige Bueckers, the nation’s top-ranked player in the class of 2020. But the pandemic shut down Minnesota high school sports before that game could be played. Farmington, making its first appearance in the state girls basketball tournament, got a trophy for being a state tourney finalist.
Opponents got a view of what might be in store for them this season in Farmington’s state semifinal game against St. Michael-Albertville, which turned out to be the Tigers’ final game of the season. Hart dominated in the lane with 22 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists.
Asked which of her multiple basketball skills is her favorite, Hart said “I really like rebounding. Blocking people is fun, but then you risk the foul. Any second-chance points you can get are awesome.”
Hart has played for the Farmington varsity since she was in ninth grade. Her growth rate slowed, which she believes helped improve her touch around the basket. Volleyball and track and field were beneficial for cross-training and kept her healthy.
“I think I’ve been growing my mental game, learning to defend situations and building my presence in the post,” Hart said. “I’m putting in a lot of hours in the gym right now. Playing with my AAU teammates (Minnesota Fury) helps a lot. The only way you can develop basketball IQ is playing games.”
College coaches noticed. Hart sorted through close to two dozen offers before choosing North Carolina State. Last season the Wolfpack were 28-4, ranked eighth nationally and had just won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament before college sports were shut down. North Carolina State is projected as a top-10 team in 2020-21.
On her campus visit last fall, “they were always making sure we were comfortable and showing us everything they could,” Hart said. “You can just tell if teams click or not, and they did. Seeing how much the basketball team was supported on campus was big, too.”
With Hart and varsity guards Paige Kindseth, Peyton Blandin, Rose Wille and Maleah Scott returning, the Tigers are expected to be one of the state’s top-ranked Class 4A teams in 2020-21. Carpentier said her team is preparing under the assumption there will be a season, while waiting for word from the Minnesota State High School League in early August about the status of sports in the upcoming school year.
As a senior, Hart is expected to take on more leadership, and Carpentier said her senior center is ready for it.
“I expect Sophie to be a vocal leader,” the coach said. “She’s going to bring a lot of energy on the court and in practice. She’s already done a great job in our summer workouts of helping the younger kids and making sure they’re comfortable. Commitment, accountability, service – she does all of those things really well.”
For her part, Hart said “we have the mindset that we can win, but we have some new players coming in and we have to make sure skill-wise they’re with us.”
Does she see a potential state championship team when she looks at the Farmington players this summer?
“Definitely,” Hart said.
