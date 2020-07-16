Tigers’ Hart commits to N.C. State

Farmington center Sophie Hart comes down with a rebound during the Tigers' victory over St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 4A girls basketball semifinals at Williams Arena. Hart, who will be a senior at Farmington this fall, on Wednesday announced a verbal commitment to play college basketball at North Carolina State.

 by Mike Shaughnessy

Center is top-ranked Minnesota player in class of 2021

After helping Farmington to the brink of a state girls basketball championship, Sophie Hart now plans to jump on board with national college power.

A 6-foot-4 center who will be a senior at Farmington High this fall, Hart on Wednesday announced a verbal commitment to North Carolina State. She had offers from a number of other Division I schools, including Minnesota.

Hart, a scoring, rebounding, passing and defensive force, is ranked 40th nationally in the class of 2021 by ESPN and is the top-ranked Minnesota prospect. She is the second player from the 2019-20 Farmington squad to commit to a Division I school. Tigers guard Molly Mogensen, the school’s career scoring leader, will enroll at Creighton this fall.

She was the leading scorer (16.9 average) on a Farmington team that was 29-2, won the South Suburban Conference and section championships, and reached the state Class 4A finals. The Tigers won their first two state tournament games and were to play No. 1-ranked Hopkins in the finals before the tournament was halted because of the pandemic.

Hart had perhaps her best all-around performance in what turned out to be the Tigers’ final game of the season. She had 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, 16 rebounds and eight assists as Farmington defeated St. Michael-Albertville 78-59 in a Class 4A semifinal game at Williams Arena.

North Carolina State was 28-4 and ranked eighth in the Associated Press poll before its season was cut short. The Wolfpack are projected as a top-10 team in the 2020-21 season.

