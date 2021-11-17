Tigers fall, but are excited about their future

Football team proved itself to be a Class 6A factor
The first thing Farmington will remember about the 2021 football postseason is the Tigers actually got to play.
They had a chance to be in three playoff games, reaching the state Class 6A quarterfinals before losing to Eden Prairie 17-7 on Nov. 12 at Chanhassen High School. That’s a stark contrast to 2020, when Farmington was 5-1 in six regular-season games but never got to play after that. They had a bye in the first round of the postseason as other teams were forced to drop out because of COVID-19 issues. They were to play Totino-Grace in the second round but Totino-Grace had to back out the day before the game was to be played. The playoffs were done after two rounds after state officials called for a pause on youth sports because of rising COVID-19 case numbers.
It led to an awkward ceremony at Tiger Stadium in November 2020, when the players received medals and a trophy for winning a section championship despite not playing a postseason game. This year they earned the section title on the field, defeating Minnetonka 34-0 in the second round to get a rematch against Eden Prairie, a team that defeated the Tigers 37-29 in the second week of the regular season.
The state quarterfinal didn’t go as the Tigers hoped – Eden Prairie scored two first-quarter touchdowns and held off Farmington (6-5) the rest of the way – but they did finish with five victories in their last seven games and possibly established themselves as a factor in Class 6A for the foreseeable future.
“Of the last eight teams, I think you had to look at Lakeville South as the favorite,” Tigers co-head coach Rick Sutton said. “But I thought there were at least six or seven that had a legitimate shot (at winning the Class 6A championship), and we were one of them. It was a year where there was a lot of parity.”
The Tigers were in a hole early against Eden Prairie as the Eagles took advantage of short fields to score their two touchdowns. A short punt and interception allowed Eden Prairie to start both drives inside the Farmington 40-yard line.
Farmington got it back to a one-score difference on Rod Finley’s 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The only scoring of the second half was a 42-yard field goal by Eden Prairie with 4 minutes, 7 seconds remaining.
The Farmington defense, which was strong down the stretch, held Eden Prairie to 236 yards. Turnovers were costly, as they typically are in playoff games. Farmington lost two fumbles and threw an interception.
“In games like that, the differences between teams are so small,” Sutton said. “To win, you have to take care of the football and protect your quarterback, and we had trouble with both of those.”
Finley gained 104 yards on 22 carries, finishing the season with 1,226 yards in 11 games. He gained 45 yards or fewer in the Tigers’ first three games before the running game hit its stride. Finley had at least 95 rushing yards in Farmington’s last eight games.
“When it gets late in the season you have to be able to run the ball and play defense, and we saw a lot of progress in both areas,” said Sutton, who shared head coaching duties with Jon Pieper. “We came into the year with one returning starter on the offensive line. We were really pleased with the way we were running the ball at the end.”
Junior defensive back Jonathan Shrum was one of the Tigers’ top defensive players this season and will be back in 2022 to try to help the Tigers take another step in the Class 6A playoffs. Zach Dahl will be a returning linebacker. Sophomore Jeffrey Branson was a backup to Finley at running back, but Sutton said the coaches believe Branson can be a standout.
They also have a lot of faith in freshman Jonah Ask, the likely successor to senior Connor Weed as quarterback. Instead of being nervous about handing the keys to a young player, Sutton said the Tigers are excited to have Ask in the lineup for three more years.
The task of becoming an annual Class 6A playoff contender isn’t easy. “We know it takes a lot of work,” Sutton said, “but we think these kids will put in the work.”
