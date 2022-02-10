Tigers establish themselves as postseason threat

Hrncir leads second-half blitz against Lakeville North
Kyle Hrncir isn’t thrown off by playing in a big game, and neither are his teammates.
Last June, Hrncir was the starting and winning pitcher as Farmington won the Class 3A baseball championship game at Target Field. Now he’s trying to help the Tigers reach state in another sports as the leading scorer for their boys basketball team.
Hrncir, who leads the Tigers in scoring with a 21.8-point average, had 22 in an 84-50 home-court victory over Lakeville North on Feb. 4. Farmington took control with a huge second half. How huge? The game was tied 30-30 at halftime and ended on running time.
“Lakeville North is probably the No. 1 team in our section and up there in the conference, tied with us,” said Hrncir, a senior. “It was a big game, big crowd, and I think we feed off that. We liked that, and we showed out and played our game.”
Farmington (13-6 overall, 9-2 South Suburban Conference) scored the first 10 points of the second half. After Lakeville North (13-5, 8-3) pulled within four points, the Tigers responded with seven in a row, and it snowballed from there.
The disastrous second half appeared to be just a blip for 13th-ranked Lakeville North, which recovered to defeat sixth-ranked Eastview 78-69 at home Tuesday and stay in the South Suburban race. Lakeville North is tied with Eastview for third in the SSC, one game behind Farmington and two behind Shakopee. The Panthers have games remaining against Farmington and Shakopee, both at home.
Tigers senior Sam Hoffman had a game-high 25 points, many of them coming from beyond the arc during the second-half blitz. Junior forward Nolan Winter scored 15 to lead Lakeville North.
Farmington hasn’t often come up in discussions of potential playoff threats, but that’s likely to change. Four of the Tigers’ six losses came before Jan. 1. They have won eight of their last nine games. Several victories have been by wide margins, including 88-57 at 11th-ranked Eden Prairie. The Eden Prairie program went undefeated just two years ago.
The Tigers also are responsible for the only loss on No. 2-ranked Shakopee’s record, defeating the Sabers 74-73 on Jan. 17.
A number of Farmington’s players are multi-sport athletes and several played last fall for the Tigers’ football team, which reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. “Our football team made a run in the state playoffs, so a couple guys started slow and were a little banged up,” Farmington basketball coach Tharen Johnson said. “We lost a couple of close games. Minnetonka and Hopkins (two teams that beat the Tigers in December), we were right there.
“But these guys have been around the block; we have a bunch of seniors. We’re coming together and our offense is clicking right now. And we just got (senior guard) Ben Buesgens back, so we’re finally healthy.”
Hrncir said the Tigers’ recent success has been a coordinated effort. Against Lakeville North, “defensively, all five guys on the floor were locked in. All year that’s been kind of an issue. We’ve had three or four locked in, and (last week) we put it all together with all five. I think it led to easy transition points. Before the season we might not have all been on the same page, but recently we’ve been all together, sharing the ball, wanting everybody to do well.”
Hrncir, a 6-foot-5 forward, played limited minutes as a freshman and has been a fixture in the Tigers’ lineup the last three years. He passed the 1,000-point career mark in a Jan. 31 game at Burnsville. Typically, he tries to get to the basket by any means possible.
“I’m definitely more of a penetrator, trying to get to the rim,” he said. “I think when I do that, I can find the open guy when teams collapse on me.”
“He’s so physical down low that he’s hard to stop when he attacks the basket,” Johnson said. “Kyle also puts guys where they’re supposed to be. If a younger guy is playing and he’s not sure, Kyle makes sure he’s dialed in. He’s everything you want in a high school player.”
Hrncir also pitches and plays shortstop for the Farmington baseball team. Many high school seniors who are multi-sport athletes face an uncomfortable decision about which one to pursue in college. But not Hrncir, who will play basketball and baseball at Upper Iowa, a Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
“I really wanted to play both, but finding someplace to do it was really hard,” Hrncir said. “I went to Upper Iowa to check out their baseball first. I brought up basketball the second time I was down there. They looked at me, liked me and gave me the opportunity.
“Their baseball and basketball coaches are good friends and work really well together. They’re giving me an opportunity that I think I can handle.”
Farmington won the Class 3A baseball championship in its first time at state since 1977. The Tigers are trying to break an even longer drought in boys basketball, where Farmington’s only state appearance was in 1937. The basketball team was 12-8 last season but COVID-19 ended its playoff run, forcing Farmington to forfeit a Class 4A, Section 1 semifinal game against Owatonna.
Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Owatonna are all in the second 10 of the minnesota-scores.net Quality Results Formula rankings. All four will pursue the Section 1 title that Owatonna won last year.
“We’ve got some tough teams in our section, but I think we have a pretty good team too,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.