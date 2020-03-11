Farmington reaches state girls basketball tourney for first time
Since 1974, when the Minnesota State High School League held its first girls basketball tournament, Farmington has been on the outside looking in. Now it’s the Tigers’ turn.
A 62-60 victory over Rochester Mayo in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship game Friday sends Farmington to the state tournament for the first time. Although the Tigers take a 27-2 record into the tourney, things haven’t always been easy. They’ve gone through some injuries and will move on to state without the leading scorer in school history on the floor. Senior guard Molly Mogensen who is taking on a support role after breaking a bone in her foot in February.
Farmington looked to be in trouble early in Friday’s section final at Mayo Civic Arena, falling behind Rochester Mayo 9-0. The Tigers didn’t take their first lead until about 12 minutes remained. They stuck with it because senior captain Morgan Ebel said they were determined to not let anything break them.
“Our motto from the beginning of the season was ‘unbreakable,’” Ebel said. “We’ve never faced this much adversity. It took us a few games to get going again when we lost Molly late in the season. We just practiced hard and pushed everybody in practice. We needed everybody, and I think that’s now led us to now having everybody be able to play. We’ve faced a lot of heartbreak, but we believed this year was our year.”
The Tigers have won 15 in a row overall and eight consecutive since losing Mogensen. “It’s tough for her to watch, but I remind her all the time, ‘You’re the reason why we’re here,’” coach Liz Carpentier said following the section championship game. “She’s been an awesome leader at practice and on the sideline. If you see her during the game, she’s constantly giving those kids confidence and coaching from the sideline. Her leadership role hasn’t changed. It’s just that she’s not on the court. But she’s a valuable piece of our victory tonight.”
Rochester Mayo, which hadn’t lost since Dec. 28, made things tough on South Suburban Conference champion Farmington. By the second half, however, the Tigers were playing more solidly on defense and collecting most of the balls that came off the rim.
“The second half we came out and got some stops. We cleaned it up better on the defensive end,” Carpentier said.
Ebel sparked the Tigers’ rally with three consecutive three-pointers, including one that gave them their first lead at 38-35.
Ebel said she hadn’t been looking to shoot much because the game plan called for the Tigers to run the offense through junior center Sophie Hart. Hart, however, drew frequent double- and triple-teams, making it necessary for others to shoot.
“Walking out of the locker room before the second half, I said to Morgan, ‘Hey, you have to look for your shot a little bit here. We’re getting it inside, but when it comes out don’t be afraid to shoot it.’ And she wasn’t,” Carpentier said.
“In our zone offense, my first thing is inside-out. That’s what we’ve preached from Day 1,” Ebel said. “I’m going to get the best shot possible for my teammate. If I’m open, I’m going to shoot it and feel good about it. Once we started making those outside shots, the middle opened and that’s how we got our lead.”
Junior guard Paige Kindseth had 16 points, sophomore guard Rose Wille 14, Hart 13 and Ebel nine in a balanced Farmington offense.
“When Molly was injured, Peyton Blandin stepped up. She took over the point guard role that’s not her natural position, but she is poised,” Carpentier said. “Rose Wille came off the bench into a starting spot and has done nothing but good things. And the senior leadership was big. Morgan Ebel never came out of the game (Friday). Katelyn Mohr didn’t miss a free throw down the stretch. That’s another senior captain.”
They’re also seniors who didn’t want the 2019-20 season to end the way 2018-19 did – with a loss in the section final in Rochester. The Tigers were favored to win the section last season but lost to Lakeville North on North star guard Lauren Jensen’s last-second basket.
Ebel said the Tigers have had a lot of alumni players come in to speak with this year’s team, “and one of the biggest regrets they had was not getting to the state tournament. That kind of pushed us to get there.”
No one can accuse the Tigers of not putting in the work. “Getting to the state tournament, it’s tough,” Carpentier said. “Until you get there, you don’t know how hard it is.”
Farmington, seeded second in the Class 4A tourney, plays Eden Prairie (18-11) in a quarterfinal game at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena. The winner plays third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville or Lakeville North in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday, also at Williams Arena.
Tournament favorite Hopkins (29-0) plays Cambridge-Isanti in another quarterfinal game Wednesday morning, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against Park Center or Stillwater at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Class 4A championship game is 8 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.
